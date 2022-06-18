Eve Adorably Matches Baby Son Wilde Wolf, 4 Months, in Animal Print Looks: 'Ready for the Sun'

Eve Matches with Baby Son in Animal Print. https://www.instagram.com/p/Ce881Sdst6h/?hl=en.

Eve/Instagram

Like mother, like son!

Eve shared a snap on Instagram Saturday of herself and her 4-month-old son, Wilde Wolf, adorably matching one another in animal print ensembles.

In the image, the "Let Me Blow Ya Mind" rapper, 43, can be seen wearing a white shirt and white sunglasses, which she accessorized with a stylish leopard print fashion.

Wilde, meanwhile, was cradled in his mother's arms wearing a similar pair of white sunglasses, as well as a tiger print onesie. The little one also sported a Winnie the Pooh pacifier in his mouth.

"Ready for the #sun," Eve captioned the sweet snapshot, adding the hashtag "#Wildethang" alongside a group of emojis.

Back in February, Eve announced that she welcomed her first child with husband Maximillion Cooper in an Instagram post.

"Our Beautiful boy was born Feb 1st 2022 💙," the star wrote alongside a photo of her newborn swaddled and sleeping in a Moses basket. "Words can't describe this feeling ✨✨✨."

Cooper, meanwhile, shared the same photo on his Instagram page, writing, "Let the wild rumpus begin!"

Eve married Cooper in June 2014 after four years of dating. She is also stepmom to his four teenage children — Lotus, Jagger, Cash and Mini — from his previous marriage.

The couple previously announced they were expecting their first child together in November 2021.

The "Satisfaction" musician shared the happy update alongside photos of herself cradling her baby bump while wearing an all-black ensemble.