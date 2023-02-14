Evaporator Flushing Creates Significant Water Savings and Energy Efficiency at Cloquet Mill

Sappi North America
·1 min read

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2023 / Sappi North America - Focused on a Thrive25 sustainability goal to reduce energy use, Sappi North America has also successfully reduced water and steam use at the Cloquet Mill.

Sappi's Thrive25 sustainability goal seeks to reduce total specific energy use by 1% annually for five years. The Cloquet project resulted in saving over 2 million gallons of water and 3.2 million pounds of steam; it also increased production through increased black liquor firing, all of which exceeded the 1%-a-year energy reduction goal.

The Cloquet Mill initiated a Rapid Lean Six Sigma energy project to target TUBEL super-concentrator evaporator flush reduction.

The goal of the TUBEL flushing project was to reduce the flush water volume by 25%, ultimately reducing the amount of energy needed to reprocess the flush water by 25%. The team reevaluated flushing techniques, triggers, durations, and sources of water. Ultimately, the project established new flushing operational parameters, implemented best practices for flushing duration, and achieved over double the initially planned savings.

These types of energy reductions can be achieved in several ways, including capital investment, operational efficiency improvements, and targeted continuous improvement projects, such as Cloquet's successful Rapid Lean Six Sigma project.

Sappi North America, Tuesday, February 14, 2023, Press release picture
Sappi North America, Tuesday, February 14, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Sappi North America on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Sappi North America
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/sappi-north-america
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Sappi North America



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/739287/Evaporator-Flushing-Creates-Significant-Water-Savings-and-Energy-Efficiency-at-Cloquet-Mill

Latest Stories

  • Two rescued mountain lion cubs become quick friends and cuddle partners, video shows

    The pair, who were rescued within weeks of one another, will soon head to a new home together, the California zoo said.

  • Environment Canada issues warnings over wind, snowfall for several B.C. regions

    Environment Canada has issued a series of public alerts Monday in anticipation of strong coastal winds and heavy snowfall along the Coquihalla Highway. A dramatic change in pressure along with an unstable air mass is to blame for the forecast, which includes wind warnings for Metro Vancouver, Greater Victoria and the Southern Gulf Islands. The federal weather agency says gusts in these areas could reach up to 90 km/h before easing Monday night. They are expected to peak in the late afternoon and

  • Spring tease before a wintry mess returns to Ontario

    Winter's flip-flopping continues across Ontario, with a taste of spring-like temperatures followed by a wintry mix and plunging daytime highs this week

  • This Massive 705-Foot Research Gigayacht Concept Can Almost Circle the Globe on One Tank of Gas

    The vessel can facilitate both oceanographic research and humanitarian aid.

  • ‘It feels like winter.’ How long will South Florida stay cold? What the forecast says

    Forecasters call for sunny skies and breezy conditions.

  • Major East Coast storm puts travel in peril with 40 cm of snow possible

    A nor'easter scraping south of Atlantic Canada is spreading a heavy swath of snow across parts of Nova Scotia and eastern Newfoundland through Tuesday.

  • Winter storm warnings cover parts of Atlantic Canada for Monday and Tuesday

    FREDERICTON — More winter storm warnings and special weather statements are in effect for parts of Atlantic Canada. Environment Canada says Monday morning is expected to bring cold temperatures in Labrador City and Wabush in Newfoundland and Labrador, with wind chills hovering around -45 C. It says Gander and vicinity, Bonavista North, and Connaigre in Newfoundland and Labrador could see up to 15 centimetres of snow starting Tuesday until Wednesday morning. The weather agency says a developing s

  • Ohio train derailment results in lawsuits, dead animals and lingering questions about toxic chemicals

    The fallout continues from the derailment of a train carrying toxic chemicals near the Ohio-Pennsylvania border earlier this month, as local residents file lawsuits and some cast doubt on official assurances about air and water quality.

  • 2 Green Energy Stocks to Feel Good About Owning

    The right green stocks don't just offer you "moral gains" and satisfaction. They also help you with good financial gains and long-term income. The post 2 Green Energy Stocks to Feel Good About Owning appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Drone footage shows massive earthquake cracks

    STORY: Drone footage in southern Turkey showed fissures slicing across a road. Rescuers pulled out several people alive from collapsed buildings on Monday and were digging to reach a grandmother, mother and daughter from a single family, a week after the country's worst earthquake in modern history.

  • Eastern Newfoundland under winter storm warning with a possible 40 cm of snow on the way

    A swath of winter storm warnings are in effect for most of eastern Newfoundland on Monday. Environment Canada meteorologist Justin Boudreau said Monday about 30 to 40 centimetres of snow could fall over the northwest Avalon Peninsula, Clarenville, Bonavista Peninsula and Burin Peninsula areas, beginning overnight and continuing until Wednesday. "It will generally start with snow overnight tonight for most areas and that will continue through most of the day Tuesday," said Boudreau. "For the Aval

  • Golden eagle found dead on Queensberry Estate in Dumfries and Galloway

    A golden eagle that was part of a project to boost the bird of prey's numbers in the south of Scotland has been found dead. The female adult bird - called Sula - was discovered on Saturday by a member of the gamekeeping team on the Queensberry Estate in Dumfries and Galloway. Buccleuch, which runs the estate, said Sula had "no obvious signs of injury" and was wearing a monitor linked to the South of Scotland Golden Eagle Project (SSGEP).

  • Canada, First Nations take first steps to protect massive swath of deep ocean on West Coast

    The federal government and coastal First Nations took a significant step towards establishing a massive marine protected area off the West Coast of Vancouver Island on Tuesday. The proposed Tang.ɢwan — ḥačxwiqak — Tsig̱is Marine Protected Area (MPA) covers a 133,000-square-kilometre swath of open ocean 150 kilometres off the island’s west coast. The area harbours a unique concentration of hydrothermal vents, underwater sea mountains and rich deep-sea biodiversity hot spots found nowhere else in

  • Kenya seeks divine help to end crippling, ongoing drought

    With the prospect of a sixth consecutive failed rainy season in the east and Horn of Africa, Kenya's president is hoping the heavens will finally open with the help of a national day of mass prayer on Tuesday. William Ruto announced the plans for the country's first ever day of prayer on Sunday at a service in the drought-stricken city of Nakuru, some 100 miles (160 kilometers) from the capital Nairobi. It follows a joint call by the country's spiritual leaders to dedicate an entire day to prayer to ease drought conditions in the nation.

  • Miracle rescues a week after quakes in Turkey, Syria; Assad to allow more aid into rebel land; death toll surpasses 36,000: Updates

    The death toll from last week's earthquakes in Turkey and Syria continued to rise amid miraculous rescues. Monday updates.

  • Don’t let hydrogen tax credit become a fossil fuel subsidy, academics, civil society groups tell Ottawa

    The federal government plans to introduce a tax credit for clean hydrogen investments in Budget 2023, but academics and some civil society groups say there’s a risk it could end up subsidizing fossil fuels if it’s not done right. Hydrogen made from renewable energy — like wind and solar — could help Canada reduce its greenhouse gas emissions in sectors that can’t be electrified, like cement and steel production and maritime shipping, according to a letter 110 academics and 55 civil society group

  • Hydrogen to be pumped into main gas pipeline by 2025

    Hydrogen is to be pumped into Britain's main gas pipeline by 2025 as part of a scramble to ditch fossil fuels and move to net zero.

  • New Zealand declares emergency as Cyclone Gabrielle eases

    The New Zealand government declared a national state of emergency Tuesday after Cyclone Gabrielle battered the country’s north in what officials described as the nation’s most severe weather event in years. A firefighter was missing and another was rescued with critical injuries after they were caught in a landslide overnight near the country’s largest city, Auckland, authorities said. Auckland was swamped two weeks ago by a record-breaking storm that killed four people.

  • Sea Lion Pup Playfully Chases Birds on Beach

    A playful sea lion pup was filmed chasing terns on the beach at Seal Bay Conservation Park in Seal Bay, South Australia.Footage filmed by Nicole Redman shows a sea lion pup waddle along the shoreline to chase birds while multiple other sea lions lounged in the background.Redman told Storyful that she is a tour guide and visits the Seal Bay Conservation Park regularly. “My guests were super surprised to see this gorgeous sea lion chasing the terns just like a puppy dog would,” she said. Credit: Nicole Redman via Storyful

  • Vietnam exporters fret over potential trade fallout of U.S. rules on Xinjiang

    Concerned Vietnam-based exporters are seeking to ensure they comply with a U.S. ban on imported products using raw materials from China's Xinjiang as lucrative trade in goods like garments and solar panels comes under closer scrutiny in Washington. As U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai visits Vietnam this week, executives and other people familiar with the situation said some industries in Vietnam may be importing, sometimes unwittingly, raw material from Xinjiang - or might find it hard to prove they were not doing so. The U.S. embassy in Hanoi had no comment on the issue and the matter was not on the official list of topics that Tai planned to discuss with the Vietnamese government, according to a media statement.