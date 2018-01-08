Evans scores 21, No. 4 Arizona State beats Utah 80-77

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) -- Shannon Evans scored 22 points, and No. 4 Arizona State held on for a choppy 80-77 win over Utah on Sunday night to end a two-game losing streak.

Mickey Mitchell hit two free throws with 21.7 seconds remaining after being fouled on a drive to give Utah a 79-77 lead. Justin Bibbins missed what could have been the game-winning 3-pointer with 6 seconds left.

Kodi Justice scored 20 points and carried the offensive load most of the night for Arizona State (13-2, 1-2 Pac-12), but Evans found a groove late, scoring 10 straight points down the stretch. Tra Holder, the league's leading scorer, added 11 points.

Bibbins had 22 points and six assists to lead the Utes (10-5, 2-2), who also lost to No. 14 Arizona on this homestand. Sedrick Barefield added 21.

The teams went back and forth throughout a second half that no flow as Arizona State committed 31 fouls and Utah shot 36 free throws. Three Arizona State players fouled out as coach Bobby Hurley fumed on the sideline.

Utah erased an 11-point deficit to go into halftime with a 36-35 lead, sparked by Bibbins' strong play. Back-to-back steals and baskets from Justice gave ASU a 19-8 lead, but the Utes responded with a 16-4 run.

BIG PICTURE

Arizona State: The Sun Devils are likely to take a significant fall in the polls after losing to Arizona and Colorado and struggling against Utah.

Utah: Once again, the Utes hung in against a ranked opponent but couldn't finish it off. Utah isn't athletically blessed, so they have to grind out games defensively and shoot well from the perimeter.

GONE AGAIN

Utah freshman Donnie Tillman did not dress. He had missed four games with a foot injury before returning against Arizona three days earlier.

UP NEXT

Arizona State: Hosts Oregon on Thursday.

Utah: Travels to face UCLA on Thursday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25