Evans rallies No. 11 Arizona State to 77-75 win over Beavers

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) -- Tra Holder was having a bad day, and the 11th-ranked Arizona State Sun Devils were staring at the possibility of a 1-4 record in the Pac-12.

Then his teammates came through.

Shannon Evans scored seven of his 22 points in a late 10-0 run and the No. 11 Sun Devils held on to beat Oregon State 77-75 on Saturday.

Holder, the Pac-12's leading scorer at 20.9 points per game, made one of nine shots and scored four points. His teammates said they won it for him.

''He's one of the top point guards in the country right now,'' said Kodi Justice, who hit four 3-pointers and had 14 points. ''Without him we wouldn't be where we're at. This is for him.''

Stephen Thompson Jr. scored 21 points for the Beavers (10-7, 2-3), matching his career best with five 3s (in 10 attempts).

Tres Tinkle added 18 for Oregon State, but missed a 3-pointer that would have won the game at the buzzer. Thompson's little brother, Ethan, added 11 points, as did teammate Drew Eubanks.

''We were playing really good defensively, we were on pace for some really good defensive numbers,'' Oregon State coach Wayne Tinkle said. ''Then they kept driving us, driving us, driving us. They either laid it in or got to the free-throw line. Our D unfortunately went south on us.''

Evans had all of his 22 points in the second half.

''Shannon was in attack mode,'' Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley said. ''He wasn't going to let us lose. His 3 (with 1:07 to play) again reminded me of the shot he hit at Kansas.''

Remy Martin scored 12 points, and De'Quon Lake had 11 for the Sun Devils.

''The mark of a good team and a winning team is guys stepping up and compensating for him (Holder) not being at his very best,'' Hurley said. ''But I think Kodi said it very well. We would never be in the position we're in if it's not for that guy. In the big games we've been in, he's been special this year.''