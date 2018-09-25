Evans looking for the home crowd buzz at Track World Cup in London

Evans (left) starred alongside Laura Kenny at the European Championships in Glasgow. Pic: SWpix.com

More than a year has passed since Neah Evans traded in life as a vet for that of a professional track cyclist – and what a 12 months the Scot has enjoyed.

Gold in the team pursuit at the European Championships in Glasgow, and silver and bronze respectively in the scratch and points races at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games earlier in the year speak of a remarkable rise for the 28-year-old.

But if there were any thoughts on the Aberdeenshire rider putting her feet up for the rest of 2018, nothing could be further from the truth.

There is still plenty more to come before the year is out for Evans with the TISSOT UCI Track Clcing World Cup in London the next on the agenda this December, offering a chance to compete in what has quickly become a hallowed venue for British cyclists: The Lee Valley VeloPark.

“Whenever British Cycling has put a team forward there, they do tend to come away with very good results,” she said.

“I definitely think there’s a huge advantage of having a home crowd – it’s just that little bit extra when your legs are tiring up – you’ve got everyone behind you willing you to keep pushing it.

“A lot of riders have fond memories of riding there previously and that all plays a part in a positive mindset building up to races, and you come in feeling good, energised.

“I get such a buzz off it and really enjoy it and turn it into a positive energy, but for other people I can imagine it’s quite intimidating.”

Evans has emerged – whisper it quietly – at just the right time for the start of the new Olympic cycle, and whilst it may still seem surreal, her performances have served to establish realistic hopes of making the squad for Tokyo.

But that means the preparation starts now, and there is no place better than the Track World Cup for Evans to further entrench herself in the GB setup.

“You think that it’s two years away and that so much can change, but if you want to make effective changes this is the point you’ve got to start introducing them,” she continued.

“The first points available was the European games, which for us was great because we got maximum points in the team pursuit.

“We’ve achieved that and we’ve got to keep picking up points, but it takes a little bit of pressure off.

“If we can start thinking about what we’re looking to change, what gains can we get before the Olympics, which is quite an exciting process.”

And in terms of the goals for London, then, Evans’ are clear: keep up the good work.

“Hopes would be a really big supportive crowd to get behind it and that GB as a whole – both men’s and women’s squads – have a strong team and do ourselves proud and get some good results.”

