Evans Cycles deals: today's best deals from the Evans Cycles sale

Evans Cycles deals aren't generally difficult to come by. At the time of writing, there are almost 2000 products with a discount of some sort in the Evans Cycles clearance, however, finding a good deal is a different kettle of fish. With that many products, it's easy to get lost in the sea of cycling sales.

Given Evans Cycles is predominantly marketed towards the British cycling consumer, all the prices below will be found in the Great British Pound, however, they will ship abroad for a fee - view Evans Cycles' delivery options for more.

Evans Cycles discount codes

If you're new to Evans Cycles, and if you don't mind a few extra emails hitting your inbox, you can sign up to the Evans Cycles newsletter in return for £5.00 off your first purchase - assuming you spend over £30.00. You can do that here.

Below, you'll find an overview of the Evans Cycles deals that stood out to us, but if we can find it cheaper elsewhere, we'll be sure to let you know. Alternatively, if you'd rather go it alone, we won't take offence, feel free to browse the Evans Cycles sale for yourself.

Of course, Evans Cycles isn't the only retailer to have great cycling deals. We've already covered the best Wiggle deals, and we'll be doing the same for other popular online cycling retailers.

We also have a roundup of the best road bike deals, as well as a look at the best cheap bike helmets available today. Alternatively, if you're looking to take your riding indoors, you might be interested in our guide to the cheapest Zwift setup.

Today's best Evans Cycles deals

Bikes

Cannondale Synapse Disc Tiagra Women's - 2019 | 49% off



Was £1000.00 | Now £510.00

The Cannondale Synapse is a great endurance road bike with relaxed geometry for all-day comfort. Available in 48cm only.View Deal



Cannondale Slice 105 2016 TT/Tri Bike | 55% off



Was £2000.00 | Now £900.00

Looking to get into time trials or triathlon, here's the perfect entry-level bike. With sizes 44, 48, 51 and 54cm, it's suited to women and shorter men, and comes in two colours. The same size/colour options are a whole £1 cheaper at Tri UK though. View Deal



Colnago E64 Ultegra 2019 | 24% off



Was £5,200.00 | Now £3,950.00

To Colnago fans, the thought of a Colnago e-bike amounts to sacrilege but this doesn’t stop the E64 being a superb road e-bike. A carbon frame, Shimano Ultegra with Ebikemotion’s hub motor make the E64 solid performer. Available in two colours in either 49cm or 55cm.View Deal



Colnago E64 Ultegra Di2 | 24% off



Was £6,100.00 | Now £4,605.00

A monocoque carbon frame is paired with Ultegra R8000 components and hydraulic disc brakes. Available in a 55cm frame size in two colours. Alternatively, Westbrook Cycles have it at £4,400 in a 49cm. View Deal



3T Strada Team Red eTAP 2019 | 32% off



Was £8,990.00 | Now £6,100.00

Available in size medium only, the Strada from 3T is fitted with Sram Red Etap and all carbon everything on the spec front. It's still pretty expensive, but sees a saving of over £2,800. If 1x is your thing, try Merlin Cycles, where you'll find similar at £5,250.00View Deal



Components

Schwalbe Pro One tubeless tyre | 55% off



Was £66.99 | Now £30.00

A tyre featured in our pick of the best road bike tyres, the Pro One is tubeless-ready and one of the fastest rolling tyres available. Choose from 23, 25 or 28mm. Wiggle does have the royal flush on this one though. View Deal



Vittoria Corsa G2.0 tyre | up to 48% off



Was £55.99 | Now from £31.99

The Corsa tyre is featured in our guide to the best road bike tyres. This version is not tubeless-ready but is lightweight and super-fast rolling.View Deal



Shimano RS770 - C30 Tubeless wheelset | 35% off



Was £799.98 | Now £517.50



The alloy rim with carbon laminate keeps the weight to a minimum for this tubeless-ready road wheel. It features bolt-thru hubs, stainless steel butted and bladed straight pull spokes, and a 28mm rim depth.View Deal

Clothing

Endura Windchill Softshell Jacket | 41% off



Was £89.99 | Now £53.00

Sizing and colours are limited, but if you wear size S, M or XXL, there's an Endura Windchill Softshell deal waiting for you. This is the cheapest we can find anywhere online. View Deal



Endura Urban 3in1 waterproof jacket | up to 50% off



Was £159.99 | Now from £79.99

With three functions in one, the Endura Urban jacket provides great versatility and value for money. If you want the best price, you'll have to take it in black, rather than navy, but sizing runs from S up to XXL. View Deal



Assos RS short sleeve Dimension Data jersey | 46% off



Was £150.00 | Now £80.00



Now that Dimension Data have become Team NTT, the rules state you can wear their kit without ridicule. It's available from size M up to XXL. Unless you can find it on eBay, this is as cheap as it'll come. View Deal

Castelli Alpha RoS light jacket | Up to 47% off



Was £210.00 | Now from £111.00



Sitting squarely between a winter jacket and a thermal jersey, the Alpha RoS light is a softshell jacket that is great for the shoulder seasons. In the grey/orange colours, it's 47% off in S, M or XXL. Oddly though, other colours seem to priced above the RRP. Tredz has it at £119 in a wider range of sizes. View Deal

Castelli Idro Pro Jacket | 36% off



Was £335.00 | Now £214.00



If absolute waterproofing is what you're after, there's little better than the Idro Pro from Castelli. There are stretch panels to help it contour to your body and to prevent damage when putting it on, and it's available in M or L.View Deal

Accessories

OnGuard Brute Long Shackle D Lock | 50% off



Was £60.00 | Now £30.00

Rated 97/100 and with a Sold Secure Gold approval. It features a 16.8mm thick hardened steel shackle and measures 111mm x 260mm in size. It's claimed to be pick, pull and drill resistant, too. It's cheaper at Tredz though.View Deal



Kask Mojito X - Black/red | Up to 48% off



Was £119.00 | Now from £61.00



This well-liked helmet from Kask represents excellent value at full price let alone this offer from Evans - albeit only in the Black/red option for medium sizes. It's also discounted to a lesser extent on a full range of colours and sizes so well worth a look regardless. View Deal

Kryptonite New York Fahgettaboudit Lock | 36% off



Was £129.99 | Now from £81.99



A 100cm long chain-and-padlock, made from 14mm six-sided chain links that are made from 'hardened triple heat-treated boron manganese steel' - whatever that is, it sounds solid. Unsurprisingly, it's Sold Secure Gold rated.View Deal

Oakley Aro5 helmet | Up to 46% off



Was £199.00 | Now from £107.00



This MIPS-equipped aero race helmet from Oakley is available at a bargain price at Evans Cycles. The best price is on the green option, but you can also get the black-red option for just £3 more. It's considerably cheaper at Chain Reaction Cycles, though.View Deal

POC Ventral SPIN| 37% off



Was £270.00 | Now £169.00



This deal is only for medium helmets in black (and you only find this out once you go through to checkout) but even with that limitation this is a great deal on a top-end helmet featuring brilliant ventilation and build quality. There are plenty of options cheaper at Wiggle though.View Deal

While this is a short round-up of our favourite deals currently available at Evans Cycles, there is a lot more where that came from, so browse the Evans Cycles sale for yourself, but be sure to come back and share your best finds.

