Evans Chebet wins back-to-back Boston Marathon men's titles; Hellen Obiri wins women's race

There was a surprise winner in the men's race at the 2023 Boston Marathon on Monday.

But perhaps the bigger shock was the man who didn't win.

As Evans Chebet of Kenyan pulled away to win in Boston for the second consecutive year, reigning world record-holder Eliud Kipchoge was languishing more than 3 minutes behind – a stunning result, if only because the 38-year-old has been so dominant for so long.

Chebet crossed the line in 2 hours, 5 minutes and 54 seconds – almost a full minute faster than his winning time on the same course a year ago. He becomes the first back-to-back winner since Robert Kipkoech Cheruiyot won three in a row from 2006 to 2008.

Evans Chebet of Kenya crosses the finish line and takes first place in the professional men's division during the 127th Boston Marathon.

But Kipchoge, the only man to run a marathon distance in under two hours, was the story. He finished sixth in his first Boston Marathon with a time of 2:09:23.

It is just his third loss in 20 career marathons.

The heavy favorite entering Monday, Kipchoge set the pace from the start and was front and center in the lead pack for the majority of the race. Separation came around the 19-mile mark, in the notoriously hilly section near Newton, Massachusetts.

At a water station, Kipchoge maneuvered around another runner and attempted to grab his water bottle from a table, but missed it and kept going. By Mile 20, he had fallen 16 seconds behind the leader. And by Mile 21, that gap had grown to nearly a minute.

As Kipchoge drifted behind, the top three began to separate themselves from the rest of the field. Chebet took off down the home stretch to win, followed by Tanzanian runner Gabriel Geay and Benson Kipruto of Kenya, who finished second and third, respectively.

Scott Fauble was the top-finishing American. He placed seventh in a time of 2:09:44.

Hellen Obiri shows off track speed in win

Kenya's Hellen Obiri has made a name for herself on the track, winning silver medals in the 5000-meter events at both the 2016 Rio Olympics and 2021 Tokyo Games. And she showed off that track speed down the home stretch of the women's race to pull away from a crowded lead pack and win in a time of 2:21:38.

Not bad for what was just the second marathon of her career.

Amane Beriso of Ethiopia and Lonah Salpeter of Israel finished second and third, respectively, with American Emma Bates not far behind, in fifth.

Marcel Hug, Susannah Scaroni dominate wheelchair races

Marcel Hug of Switzerland broke his own course record by nearly a minute in the men's wheelchair division, crossing the finish line in a time of 1:17:06.

The 2020 Paralympic gold medalist in the marathon, Hug will get a $50,000 bonus for his course record. He won by a whopping margin, finishing more than 10 full minutes ahead of runner-up Daniel Romanchuk.

The women's wheelchair race, won by American Susannah Scaroni, wasn't much closer. Scaroni, 31, won with a time of 1:41:45 – more than 5 minutes ahead of the rest of the field.

