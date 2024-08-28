Evans calls time on Northern Ireland career

Jonny Evans won 107 caps for Northern Ireland in an international career that started in 2006 [Getty Images]

Northern Ireland captain Jonny Evans has retired from international football with immediate effect.

Only three men and two women - Steven Davis, Julie Nelson, Pat Jennings, Ashley Hutton and Aaron Hughes - have played more times for the country than the Manchester United defender.

The 36-year-old, who in 2023 was awarded an MBE for services to football in Northern Ireland, won the last of 107 caps against Spain in June.

In a statement, Evans said he feels now is the right time to bring the curtain down on his international career after "much thought and consideration", adding that playing for Northern Ireland has been a "privilege".

"Putting on the green shirt 107 times and representing the people of Northern Ireland has been my biggest honour," he said.

'Euros were a dream come true'

Evans made his first appearance for his country against the same opposition, starting the famous 3-2 victory against La Roja in 2006 during Lawrie Sanchez's time in charge of the side.

The former Leicester City and West Bromwich Albion man would go on to become a key figure under Sanchez's successor Nigel Worthington, as well as for Ian Baraclough and through both spells of current boss Michael O'Neill.

It was under the latter that Northern Ireland reached Euro 2016, their first major tournament in 30 years, where Evans played all four games as the side advanced to the last-16.

"Without doubt the highlight of my international career has been the Euros in France 2016, reaching a major tournament and representing our wee country was a dream come true," added Evans.

O'Neill had told BBC Sport NI this month that he felt Evans still had "a huge amount to give Northern Ireland" but the centre-back will instead focus on his club career.

Evans is in his second season back at Old Trafford, playing again at his boyhood club for whom he made his debut in 2007.

Having departed in 2015, he returned on a one-year deal last season which was extended for a further 12 months this summer.

Evans had intimated that he would likely have retired from all football had he not signed another contract with Erik ten Hag's side for the 2024-25 campaign.

Evans played in all four of Northern Ireland's games at Euro 2016 [Getty Images]

Evans added: "To my team-mates, and there's been many. To play alongside you all has been an honour and the nights we've shared at Windsor Park and afar have been moments that we will all cherish.

"Some of the best moments of our footballing careers."

Evans also paid tribute to Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill, while also thanking Sanchez, Worthington and Baraclough.

"The majority of my caps have been under Michael who has been a constantly through my career," said the defender.

"His advice on and off the pitch has been invaluable to me both as a player and as a person.

"The future of the team with Michael in charge is full of excitement and potential for many more successful days ahead for Northern Ireland and I will be cheering on like every single member of the Green and White Army."

Evans' decision comes seven months after the retirement of Steven Davis, his predecessor as Northern Ireland captain, with Stuart Dallas - another of NI's Euro 2016 squad - forced to call time on his career in April following a serious knee injury.

O'Neill names his Northern Ireland squad for next month's Uefa Nations League games against Luxembourg and Bulgaria on Thursday.