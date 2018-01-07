Evans 27 points as No. 18 Texas Tech beats K-State 74-58

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) -- Keenan Evans and No. 18 Texas Tech have done more than just win their first three Big 12 games. The Red Raiders haven't trailed in a conference game yet.

When Kansas State made a bit of a run in the second half Saturday, Evans scored the game's next four points off turnovers and the Red Raiders maintained a double-digit lead the rest of the way in a 74-58 victory.

''We just drew it in our head that we were not about to be that team that was about to have a letdown,'' Evans said. ''Past teams have beaten top teams and, in the next game, get beat. We really didn't want to be that team. This wasn't a cupcake game. Every night in the Big 12 is a grind-it-out game.''

Evans finished with 27 points as the Red Raiders backed up that 85-73 win four days earlier at Allen Fieldhouse, their first victory ever on the road against No. 10 Kansas.

Texas Tech (14-1, 3-0 Big 12) is one of only two Big 12 teams to make it through the first three conference games without a loss. No. 6 West Virginia beat No. 7 Oklahoma 89-76 later Saturday. Those were the only other teams to start the day 2-0 in the Big 12, and the Red Raiders play both of them next week.

''Just really pleased to get another win in this league,'' Tech coach Chris Beard said. ''These games are so hard to win. I don't think most people understand how hard it is to win a game in the Big 12 Conference. All the preparation, how well you have to play, so I just want to recognize our players. I thought we had two great days of preparation.''

By shooting 70 percent in the first half, the Red Raiders jumped out to a 20-4 lead and settled for a 40-22 advantage at the break. The Red Raiders were still shooting 61 percent when Beard pulled starters from the game.

Dean Wade had eight points for K-State (11-4, 1-2) in a 16-8 spurt to get within 48-40 with just under 12 minutes left. That's when Evans converted two turnovers into points, and Tech added a third basket after a turnover right after that.