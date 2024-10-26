Evanilson’s injury-time header earns Bournemouth draw at Aston Villa

Evanilson outjumps the Aston Villa defence to score Bournemouth's late equaliser. Photograph: Chris Radburn/Reuters

Aston Villa’s seemingly relentless surge upwards was finally halted as Evanilson, Bournemouth’s £31.7million substitute, headed an unexpected equaliser in the seventh minute of added time.

The Brazilian, signed as Dominic Solanke’s replacement from Porto in the summer, glanced an expert header into the far corner of Emiliano Martínez’s net from Marcus Tavernier’s free-kick just as Villa looked set to keep within three points of Manchester City in the Premier League’s top three.

With Ross Barkley scoring his first goal back at Villa in the 76th minute, eight goals for each of these clubs have now been scored or assisted by substitutes.

Villa were not at their best but whether this was another case of what follows the Lord Mayor’s show depends on your perspective. This was certainly a better performance than the goalless draw against Manchester United that followed the euphoric victory over Bayern Munich; but then a third successive European victory, over Bologna, was less of an emotional high for Villa to come down from.

In many ways, the stalemate was simply a case of Mark Travers, Bournemouth’s deputy goalkeeper, holding Villa at bay with some brilliant saves and a VAR line call going against Ollie Watkins in the first half.

Watkins was adjudged to have pulled the ball back from over the byline before he teed up John McGinn to swerve home a shot in the 28th minute after Jacob Ramsey got away down the inside-left channel.

Travers, in for the injured Kepa Arrizabalaga, proceeded to produce a series of memorable saves as he enjoyed his return to the starting lineup, not least from Ezri Konsa five minutes before the interval. Just after hour mark, he tipped over Pau Torres’ humdinger and then kept out Watkins’ header. They were to prove crucial saves as Bournemouth, victors over Arsenal last Saturday, showed their resolve.

As he did against Bologna here on Tuesday, Emery replaced Amadou Onana with the more attack-minded Barkley at half-time to partner the imperious Youri Tielemans. With John McGinn, Ramsey and Morgan Rogers playing off Watkins, Villa were all in for the win. It is not as if their full-backs sit back either.

Fortune appeared to be favouring the brave. Struggling to muster their usual zest and tempo to break down Bournemouth, Villa defaulted to an all-attacking midfield at the interval and, to their manager’s delight, Barkley came up with his first goal back at the club.

Top of the Champions League, these are still heady days for Villa, who have only lost once this season in their opening 13 games. The hosts scored after Ian Maatsen crossed for Leon Bailey to head down for Barkley to scythe in from close range.

But after the six minutes of added time, it was Barkley who came sliding in to earn the 13th caution of the game in fouling Tavernier. Tavernier got up to deliver the cross from which Evanilson scored his second goal for the club.