Evangeline Lilly Still Thinks Her ‘Lost’ Performance Is ‘Cringe’ Decades Later: ‘I Knew I Was Bad’

Evangeline Lilly was quite literally lost on set for her breakout role in “Lost.”

The “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” actress revealed that she found early seasons of the hit J.J. Abrams series “cringe” due to her “bad” acting.

“We would have ‘Lost’ parties where the cast would get together to watch the show, and when it would be a Kate-centric episode, I would want to curl in a hole and die because I knew I was bad,” Lilly said during the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast. “And I still to this day will stand by the fact that I can watch the first couple seasons and I cringe because I’m not very good.”

“Lost” debuted in September 2004 and ran for six seasons, concluding in May 2010.

“I do feel like Season 3 was a turning point, where I went from ‘panicked, figure it out, just shoot from the hip, feel it, go with my gut,’ to ‘I hate this, I don’t want to do this, get me out of here,’ to ‘oh, I guess if I’m here, I’m stuck, and I’m going to stay, I should figure it out,'” Lilly continued. “And that was in Season 3, and I started to actually try to learn my craft.”

It was during the first season of “Lost” that Lilly was also approached by Joss Whedon to star as Wonder Woman in a DC installment.

“It didn’t appeal and there was nothing about the meeting that like, jazzed me or made me think like, ‘Oh, I’ve got to do this.’ Nothing clicked. Nothing felt good,” Lilly said. “I am way too authentic for my own good. I mean, it’s not good. If I am not impressed, you’ll know. And maybe you shouldn’t know sometimes.”

Lilly also infamously turned down a role in the “X-Men” franchise after her “Real Steel” co-star and Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman asked her about joining the franchise.

“I was like, ‘No. It doesn’t interest me. I’m not interested,'” Lilly sared. “I was like, ‘I feel like such a dick because I’m talking to an X-Men! The X-Men! And I’m telling him, ‘No that doesn’t appeal. Like, what?!’ I felt so rude!”

She added, “[I was] too young to be that polite.”

