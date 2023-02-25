Evangeline Lilly Recalls Making a Sexual Comment About Michael Douglas in 'Room Full of Children'

Mandatory Credit: Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock (13769799dq) Evangeline Lilly 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' film premiere, London, UK - 16 Feb 2023; LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 08: Michael Douglas attends 'Michael Douglas visits the SiriusXM Hollywood studios' at SiriusXM Studios on October 08, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Evangeline Lilly made an indecent proposal to her onscreen dad.

While appearing on The Jonathan Ross Show, the Golden Globe nominee, 43, recounted a behind-the-scenes moment from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in which she told costar Michael Douglas she'd "like to f— him.

"I turned to Michael and [Michelle Pfeiffer], and I said, 'You know, you guys are real GILFs,'" recalled Lilly according to the Daily Mail. "Michael had no idea. He said, 'What's a GILF?' Instead of being cool about it, in front of a room full of children, I went, 'It's a grandpa I'd like to f—.'

She said she "immediately realized I'd told Michael Douglas I'd like to f— him, which is not what you should say in front of a bunch of kids. Oops!"

Although Lilly may have not played it cool in front of the room of children that day, she previously told PEOPLE that playing Hope van Dyne (a.k.a. Wasp) in the Ant-Man franchise earned her "major cool points" with her children.

"And I needed it so bad with my oldest son [Kahekili Kali, 11] because he didn't believe a word I ever said," she said. "He didn't give me credit for anything ever. Until suddenly, he got into MCU and he was like, 'Oh, Mom's cool.'

"And of course, the Marvel Universe is the thing in middle school. I mean, there is almost nothing cooler. Maybe Lil Nas X might be cooler. Or Lazarbeam. But I'm up there with all those guys," added Lilly.

Lilly shares Kahekili and a 7-year-old son with partner Norman Kali, an assistant director whom she began dating in 2010 after working together on Lost.

After rescuing Hope's mother Janet van Dyne (Pfeiffer) from the Quantum Realm in 2018's Ant-Man and the Wasp, the third installment follows Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and Wasp find themselves in the middle of another adventure while exploring the realm.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is now in theaters.