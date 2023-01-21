The evangelical Christian vowing to fix crime wave that sunk Jacinda Ardern

Christopher Luxon - Getty Images

Lawbreakers could be forced into military boot camps to combat the crime wave rocking New Zealand, said the man expected to win the next general election after Jacinda Ardern stood down as prime minister.

Ms Ardern, whose popularity plummeted after a spate of ram raids, resigned earlier this week, claiming she didn’t have enough “in the tank” to fight elections in October.

Her rival Christopher Luxon, the leader of the Conservative National party, has seen his support grow after vowing to crack down on crime.

The forcefully spoken former airline CEO, self-styled environmentalist and born-again Christian said that parts of New Zealand now resemble “the southside of Chicago”.

The country of five million is recording what in Britain would be the equivalent of one serious vehicular crime an hour. More than 515 vehicular smash-and-grabs took place in 2022, the equivalent of 6,500 incidents taking place in a country like Britain.

When Jacinda Ardern first ushered her Labour party to electoral victory in 2017, crime of this order was virtually unheard of.

Jacinda Ardern - AP

So was the policy the new government introduced forbidding police to pursue offenders in vehicles in all but the most extreme circumstances.

By the time Mr Luxon, 52, entered national politics a couple of years later, emboldened young men behind the wheels of stolen cars were commonplace.

Now they could propel the former Unilever executive into power after he became leader of the National Party scarcely a year after becoming an MP for the first time.

In the land of Mr Luxon’s youth, state-run institutions for wayward youth were once the order of the day, often with shambolic results.

A royal commission of inquiry into the historical abuse that occurred at some of these “youth training” facilities is currently underway in New Zealand.

The National party leader said the old youth justice system worked well for the majority of young offenders with 80 per cent of first-time offenders dealt with quickly and put back on the straight and narrow.

A slew of dismal polls for Labour published shortly before Ms Ardern’s resignation had Mr Luxon comfortably able to lead the next government after the general election.

If Mr Luxon, who spent years working in the US for deodorant Lynx, leads his party to victory this year, he would become the country’s first practising evangelical Christian leader.

The self-described apostle for “hard-working middle-class values” worships at Pentecostal churches that believe in the literal Bible and speaking in tongues.

“It seems it has become acceptable to stereotype those who have a Christian faith in public life as being 'extreme',” he recently said.

Chris Hipkins - Mark Coote/Bloomberg

While his Christianity, wealth and gender mark him out as a conventional Right-wing leader, his support for gender equality, LGTB issues and human trafficking are less typical.

Some observers thought Mr Luxon, who was appointed to a business advisory group by Ms Ardern before he entered politics, might have joined the Labour party.

But Mr Luxon insists he has always been a conservative, despite his obvious admiration for Barack Obama and his past links to Ms Ardern, who has faced criticism for her “woke” policies.

Some of the richest people in New Zealand backed Mr Luxon’s party this week. Meanwhile former Covid response minister Chris Hipkins has been named as the country’s new leader, following the shock resignation of Ms Ardern.

Labour’s decision to endorse a man closely associated with Ms Ardern’s response to the pandemic is risky.

While her zero Covid policy initially won plaudits, it ultimately had to be abandoned and normally placid New Zealanders took to the streets in protest at her lockdown restrictions.