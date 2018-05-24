Evander Kane agrees to contract extension with Sharks
Evander Kane is staying with the Sharks as he and the team agreed to a seven-year extension, the team announced Thursday.
The team did not disclose the terms of the deal, but Sportsnet reported earlier in the week the deal is worth roughly $49 million.
Kane, a nine-year NHL veteran, was traded from the Sabres to the Sharks in late February. He totaled nine goals and five assists over 17 regular-season games in San Jose. Kane added another four goals and an assist in nine postseason appearances with the Sharks.
The 26-year-old spent his first six seasons with the Winnipeg organization. He was traded to Buffalo in 2015.
Kane has totaled 186 goals and 168 assists in 574 career games.
The Sharks finished 2017-18 with a 45-27 record. They swept the Ducks in their opening-round playoff series before falling to the Golden Knights in six games.