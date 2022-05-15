Evander Holyfield's son Evan shocked by boxing electrician via brutal KO

Evander Holyfield's son Evan just suffered the first loss of his young boxing career, and it wasn't pretty.

The younger Holyfield entered Saturday's Trillerverz 5 event with a 9-0 record. To say he was the favorite against Jurmain McDonald was an understatement; some books had Holyfield as a -10000 favorite.

Here's how that ended up working out.

Holyfield was complimentary of McDonald's punch after the fight.

Blessed to be in good health, and that was good shot no cap! Hope I didn’t disappoint too many folk, but I promise I’ll make up for it. Definitely still have my sights on being world champion! — Evan Holyfield (@ChiefHoly) May 15, 2022

To get a sense of what just happened here, consider that McDonald entered the boxing match with a career record of 6-5. Via Tapology, the five boxers McDonald has beat (one was a rematch) currently hold a combined record of 8-55-2. His nickname was presented as "The Electrician" because he is literally an electrician.

And he apparently has work on Monday.

We're sure the light middleweight could beat up 99 percent of the human population, but he was very clearly supposed to be a stepping stone for a rising star. Instead, he stopped Holyfield cold with a right hook to the head in the second round.

That's boxing, ladies and gentlemen.