Evander Holyfield's son Evan shocked by boxing electrician via brutal KO

Evander Holyfield's son Evan just suffered the first loss of his young boxing career, and it wasn't pretty.

The younger Holyfield entered Saturday's Trillerverz 5 event with a 9-0 record. To say he was the favorite against Jurmain McDonald was an understatement; some books had Holyfield as a -10000 favorite.

Here's how that ended up working out.

Holyfield was complimentary of McDonald's punch after the fight.

To get a sense of what just happened here, consider that McDonald entered the boxing match with a career record of 6-5. Via Tapology, the five boxers McDonald has beat (one was a rematch) currently hold a combined record of 8-55-2. His nickname was presented as "The Electrician" because he is literally an electrician.

And he apparently has work on Monday.

We're sure the light middleweight could beat up 99 percent of the human population, but he was very clearly supposed to be a stepping stone for a rising star. Instead, he stopped Holyfield cold with a right hook to the head in the second round.

That's boxing, ladies and gentlemen.

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ - JANUARY 22: Evan Holyfield (L) fights Chris Rollins (R) at the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa on January 22, 2022 in Atlantic City, United States. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
A boxing electrician put Evan Holyfield's lights out. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
