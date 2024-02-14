Evan Ross Teases Mom Diana Ross' Upcoming 80th Birthday: 'It Will Be Something to Be Remembered' (Exclusive)

"I think she's going to go all in, which is exciting," Evan tells PEOPLE of his legendary mother Diana's planned birthday celebration

Michael Kovac/Getty Images Diana Ross, Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson in West Hollywood in February 2019

Diana Ross is coming out to celebrate turning 80!

Ahead of the legendary performer's 80th birthday on March 26, her son Evan Ross teased details of an upcoming celebration during an interview with PEOPLE at the Chivas Regal Golden Hour Soiree during New York Fashion Week on Tuesday — and it sounds epic.

"My mom's 80th birthday is coming up. I'm not able to say where yet, but it will be something to be remembered," Evan, 35, tells PEOPLE of how Diana plans to celebrate entering a new decade.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Diana Ross performs in Los Angeles in February 2019

"I think she's going to go all in, which is exciting," added the actor and musician at the event, which saw him and wife Ashlee Simpson Ross launch Chivas Regal's limited-edition Golden Hour Glow Up Set, featuring matching tailored tracksuits from fashion house Falguni Shane Peacock.

Diana has all but slowed down her career as she prepares to enter her eighth decade. Last month, the Grammy winner was announced as the face of Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello's new campaign for the French brand's spring 2024 collection.

The campaign was launched with black-and-white photos by David Sims, which feature Diana wearing luxurious pieces and showcasing her timeless beauty.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Ashlee Simpson, Evan Ross, Diana Ross and Tracee Ellis Ross in Beverly Hills in February 2019

More than six decades into the "I'm Coming Out" singer's career, Evan is more than happy to see his mom continue to thrive as the icon she is — as displayed in Sims' photos for Saint Laurent.

"They're so beautiful, but also there's so much wisdom," he says of the chic images. "I think they'll last for a lifetime, which is amazing."

Evan and Ashlee, 39, are quite family-oriented. Elsewhere in the interview, the pair revealed his sister, actress Tracee Ellis Ross, was participating in a school event for their 7-year-old daughter Jagger Snow after the "Pieces of Me" singer couldn't make it due to the Chivas Regal launch.

Samantha Deitch/BFA.com Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson in New York City on Feb. 13, 2024

"My sister right now is actually — Tracee is doing our daughter's class. She's reading a book," explains Evan, who also shares son Ziggy Blu, 3, with Ashlee, who also has son Bronx Mowgli, 15, with ex-husband Pete Wentz..

"I was supposed to read for her class today, but we came here," says Ashlee. "Tracee took over, and Jagger was so happy."

"She's a good auntie," adds Evan of the Black-ish star. "And she's so busy too, so the fact that she made it happen is crazy."

