Evan Rachel Wood Flips Off Marilyn Manson After Kanye West 'Re-traumatized' Survivors

You get what you give ... or at least that’s what Evan Rachel Wood is hoping for when it comes to her ex Marilyn Manson, whom she accused of sexual assault along with at least a dozen other women.

Days after Kanye West brought out the shock rocker at his final listening event ahead of the release of his new album, “Donda,” the “Westworld” star had a song of her own to sing.

Taking the stage at Los Angeles’ Bourbon Room on Saturday night, Wood performed a cover of the signature New Radicals track “You Get What You Give,” which famously name-checks Manson as someone in need of a good ass-kicking.

“I’ve been saving this but it seems like the appropriate time,” Wood prefaced her performance with collaborator Zane Carney, whom she tours with as a band under the name Evan + Zane.

When it came time to sing Manson’s name, Wood put a middle finger up in defiance, with the crowd erupting in cheers before she closed out the number. (See the moment below at 4:45.)

Sharing a video from the show on Instagram Sunday, Wood said the performance was was dedicated to “my fellow survivors who got slapped in the face this week,” presumably referencing West’s recent, and very public, support of Manson.

“I love you. Don’t give up,” she wrote in the caption.

After years of speaking out about being a victim of sexual assault and advocating for the rights of other survivors, Wood publicly named Manson as her abuser in February along with four other women.

Wood alleged that Manson began “grooming” her when she was a teenager and “horrifically abused” her for several years during their relationship in the mid-to-late 2000s.

“I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission,” Wood wrote in an Instagram post at the time. “I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives.”

Story continues

Since then, many more women, including “Game of Thrones” actor Esmé Bianco and comedian Charlyne Yi, have come forward with their own allegations against Manson, ranging from sexual assault and harassment to psychological abuse and verbal threats.

Manson, who was recently charged with assaulting a photographer in 2019, has denied the allegations, calling them “horrible distortions of reality.”

Despite the many accusations against him and an open investigation into various alleged incidents of domestic violence by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Manson has seemingly found a friend in West as of late.

An Instagram Story shared by Evan Rachel Wood. (Photo: Evan Rachel Wood/Instagram)

After West brought Manson out onstage alongside rapper DaBaby — who’s embroiled in his own controversy over recent homophobic comments — it was revealed that Manson is also featured as a co-writer on West’s new album.

Later in the weekend, Wood took a direct shot at West for working with her alleged abuser, writing in an Instagram Story, “Triggered, re-traumatized, and unsafe,” across a news article about their collaboration, according to People.

Wood received plenty of support on her Instagram post, with friends and collaborators praising her strength in the comments.

“You are a powerhouse warrior woman my sweet friend,” Rumer Willis wrote.

In a separate comment, Carney added, “I love you and love that we learned this backstage 3 min before we played it.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.