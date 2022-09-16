Evan Peters makes a horrific turn as Jeffrey Dahmer in the first trailer for Ryan Murphy's Netflix series

Ryan Murphy is about to deliver a different kind of American crime story.

Evan Peters, a veteran of Murphy's American Horror Story and Pose series, emerges in his new role as serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in the first trailer for Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

Murphy released the footage from his upcoming Netflix drama on social media Friday with the announcement that another trailer isn't far off.

"Over the course of 10 powerful episodes, Dahmer shines a spotlight on the as-yet-untold stories of Dahmer's victims, the people who tried to stop him, and the systemic failures that enabled him to continue his murderous spree for over a decade," Murphy wrote on Instagram. "Which is why we needed two trailers to properly showcase the complex story."

Created by Murphy and Ian Brennan, who also worked on American Crime Story and AHS, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story seeks to uncover the man known as the Milwaukee Monster from fresh angles.

The trailer begins with Peters' Dahmer luring his latest victim into his apartment, which already reeks of the putrid smells of his last victim. Dahmer murdered 17 men and boys between 1978 and 1991, often engaging in dismemberment, necrophilia, and cannibalism.

"I called y'all for months and it's too late!" Niecy Nash, playing a Dahmer's next-door neighbor Glenda Cleveland, later screams at police. "Y'all came too late!"

"The theme of this entire piece is timeless," Nash says in a video interview given to Netflix. "You still have people doing very bizarre things because they are either mentally ill, suffering some sort of trauma, managing or not managing their pain well. You also still have communities that are being underserved, being over-policed in the wrong way. You still have communities and people crying out for change and to be heard by the police and by the powers that be — and I say that specifically as it relates to the Glenda Cleveland portion of this story because hers is a story I did not know."

The trailer also reveals Richard Jenkins and Molly Ringwald in the roles of Dahmer's father, Lionel, and stepmother, Shari, as well as Penelope Ann Miller as Dahmer's absent mother, Joyce.

Says Peters says in his own Netflix video interview: "I was very scared about all of the things that he did. And diving into that and trying to commit to that was absolutely going to be one of the hardest things I've ever had to do in my life, because I wanted it be very authentic, but in order to do that I was gonna have to go to really dark places and stay there for an extended period of time."

"It was so jaw-dropping that it all really happened that it felt important to be respectful to the victims, to the victims' families, to try to tell the story as authentically as we could," he adds. "And you need to have certain plot points because he did do these things, but you don't need to embellish them. We get it. We don't need to see it over and over again."

Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story premieres Sept. 21 on Netflix. The series' second trailer will drop this Tuesday, Sept. 20.

