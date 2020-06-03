Evan Peters Apologizes for Retweeting Clip Glorifying Violence Against Looters

Evan Peters is expressing his regret over retweeting a clip that condoned violence amid the protests over the recent killing of George Floyd.

The American Horror Story actor issued an apology Tuesday after he "unknowingly" retweeted a video from a news broadcast that showed police officers chasing down "looters" in the street.

In the video, officers are seen running after a person in the street before tackling him to the ground while the person behind the camera cheers, "get them!"

"I can watch these piece of s—t looters get tackled all day!!" the Twitter user captioned the clip.

After coming under fire for sharing the video, Peters tweeted that he doesn't "condone the guy watching the news at all in the video" and that he deleted the clip from his feed.

I don’t condone the guy watching the news at all in the video which I have deleted. I unknowingly retweeted it. I’m deeply upset it got on my newsfeed. I sincerely apologize if anyone was offended. I support black lives matter wholeheartedly. — Evan Peters (@Evan_Peters) June 2, 2020

"I unknowingly retweeted it. I'm deeply upset it got on my newsfeed," the 33-year-old wrote. "I sincerely apologize if anyone was offended. I support black lives matter wholeheartedly."

Despite saying he was sorry, many Twitter users continued to criticize Peters for his actions, several people noting that an apology was not enough.

"Do something then to make up for it. Post bail for people. Donate. Not just a half ass apology when people are mad at you," one user wrote.

"Takes a few moves to 'accidentally' retweet something but alrighty," another person added.

Evan, If you support #BlackLivesMatter wholeheartedly please share resources and information to your followers, the black box does nothing to help us. If you need links to share we have plenty — PeachliitTTV (@peachliit) June 2, 2020

"Evan, If you support #BlackLivesMatter wholeheartedly please share resources and information to your followers, the black box does nothing to help us. If you need links to share we have plenty," one person said, referencing the black square Peters shared on social media in honor of #BlackoutTuesday.

Over the weekend, Peters ex-girlfriend, singer Halsey, and her other ex, Yungblud, attended a Black Lives Matter rally in West Hollywood, where she claimed on Twitter that she and fellow protestors were fired at with rubber bullets by police.

On Monday, Halsey shared an Instagram post with slides of videos and photos from her experience at the protest, including multiple photos of the artist using medical supplies to treat other demonstrators who were seemingly injured during the demonstration.

She also shared a video that depicted police spraying tear gas at a crowd of marching protestors, which she was a part of.

"It’s become very clear to me that some of you need to see what I’ve seen," she wrote. "Please swipe through this. These pictures and videos don’t even scratch the surface. It’s easy from the comfort of your home to watch looting and rioting on television and condone the violent measures being taken by forces. But what you don’t see is innocent peaceful protestors being shot at and tear gassed and physically assaulted relentlessly."

