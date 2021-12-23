Evan Gilyard scores career-high 31 as KC Roos win first Summit League game of year

A twisted ankle couldn’t stop Evan Gilyard II from putting up a career high 31 points, leading the Kansas City Roos men’s basketball team to its first conference win of the season, 68-57 over South Dakota on Wednesday night in Vermillion, South Dakota.

Gilyard set his career high for the second time this year. He scored 30 points in the Roos’ win at Idaho State on Nov. 22.

He scored 20 points in the first half Wednesday as the Roos (6-6, 1-1 Summit League) took a 38-26 lead over the Coyotes (7-6, 0-2).

“Proud of our guys, we played tough together,” Roos coach Billy Donlon said. “South Dakota is very well-coached with good players. We needed our toughness to win a conference road game.”

The Roos men are off until they play Omaha on Dec. 30 and Denver on Jan. 1 at the Swinney Center.

Roos women lose

The Kansas City Roos women’s basketball team dropped its second straight game to start Summit League play Wednesday at home, losing 67-57 to South Dakota.

The Roos (10-3, 0-2) were led by Naomie Alnatas’ 19 points. South Dakota improved to 9-4 and 2-0. Kansas City will play at Omaha and Denver on Dec. 30 and Jan. 1.