Evan Gershkovich: Wall Street Journal reporter jailed by Kremlin appears in Russian court

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands behind a glass wall of an enclosure for defendants in Moscow - EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA

The Wall Street Journal reporter who was arrested last month on suspicion of spying has made his first appearance in court.

US-born Evan Gershkovich, dressed in jeans and a checked shirt, was seen standing in a defendants' cage on Tuesday morning, smiling.

The 31-year-old journalist who had permanent press accreditation in Russia was detained last month in the city of Yekaterinburg and accused of spying.

The Moscow City Court on Tuesday is expected to hear an appeal against his arrest.

The United States has listed Mr Gershkovich as "wrongfully detained" and has urged Russia for his immediate release.

This is a breaking story. More to come.