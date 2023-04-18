Evan Gershkovich: Wall Street Journal reporter accused by Russia of espionage appears in court

(AFP via Getty Images)

A Wall Street Journal reporter who is being held in a former KGB prison in Russia on espionage charges has appeared in court to appeal his detention.

Evan Gershkovich was arrested at a restaurant on March 30 by Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB), which said it had opened a case against him for collecting what it said were state secrets about a military industrial complex.

Mr Gershkovich - the first US journalist detained in Russia on espionage charges since the end of the Cold War - has denied he was involved in espionage, as have Washington and the WSJ.

On Tuesday, photos emerged of Mr Gershkovich at the Moscow City Court.

According to a public Russian judicial document, a Russian court will, on Tuesday, hear a complaint filed by Mr Gershkovich against the decision to keep him in custody in Moscow’s Lefortovo prison while the case is being investigated.



The court documents gave nothing more than basic details about the case. The court said it was forbidden to publish some documents.

A Russian lawyer for Mr Gershkovich did not respond to Reuters for a request for comment.

The hearing is procedural, covering how Mr Gershkovich should be detained as he awaits trial rather than the substance of the charges as investigators are still working on the details of the case.

Mr Gershkovich, the American son of Soviet-born Jews who fled to the West in 1979, was detained by the FSB on March 29 shortly after he arrived at a steakhouse in Yekaterinburg during his second trip to the Urals in a month.

He was moved to the Lefortovo prison, which in Soviet times was run by the KGB but is now operated by the Federal Penitentiary Service. Traditionally it has been used to hold those suspected by the FSB of spying and other grave crimes.

The Kremlin has said Mr Gershkovich was carrying out espionage “under the cover” of journalism. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has told the United States that Mr Gershkovich was caught red-handed while trying to obtain secrets.

US ambassador to Russia, Lynne Tracy, said on Monday she had made her first visit to Mr Gershkovich.



“He feels well and is holding up. We reiterate our call for Evan‘s immediate release,” Ms Tracy said in a statement.

In Washington, the White House said it hopes to get regular consular access to Mr Gershkovich.

“It was good to get to see him today and again we want to make sure we can continue to do that,” White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said.

The United States last week designated Mr Gershkovich as “wrongfully detained”, in effect saying that the spy charges were bogus and the case was political.

The US hostage envoy has pledged to do “whatever it takes” to bring home both Mr Gershkovich and Paul Whelan, an American ex-Marine who was convicted of espionage in 2020 and has also been designated by Washington as wrongfully detained.

The WSJ did not respond on Monday to Reuters to a request for comment.