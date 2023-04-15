Evan Gershkovich pens letter home from Russian prison: ‘I am not losing hope’

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich has sent his first letter home after being detained and imprisoned by Russian intelligence forces.

Mr Gershkovich, 31, has been accused Russian officials of engaging in espionage. The reporter has categorically denied the allegations.

In his letter home, Mr Gershkovich said he was optimistic, looked forward to seeing his family, and poked fun at Russian prison food, according to the Wall Street Journal.

“I want to say that I am not losing hope,” he wrote. “I read. I exercise. And I am trying to write. Maybe, finally, I am going to write something good.”

The letter was addressed to his family in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and dated 5 April. His mother told the paper that he tried to comfort them by adding humor to the note, joking about her cooking.

“Mom, you unfortunately, for better or worse, prepared me well for jail food,” he joked. “In the morning, for breakfast, they give us hot creamed wheat, oatmeal cereal or wheat gruel. I am remembering my childhood.”

His mother told the paper that she felt "great joy" when she received the letter.

“These are my son’s words, not someone else telling me,” she said. “And his spirit is shining.”

The letter was written in Russian, which Mr Gershkovich speaks with his family. His parents fled Soviet Russia and settled in the US.

"I love you very-very much and hug you tightly. I received your words of support from the lawyers yesterday. Thank you very much. Until we meet soon. Write me," he wrote.

The reporter was detained on 29 March while reporting in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg.

The US State Department has designated Mr Gershkovich as "wrongfully detained," meaning federal officials are authorised to work toward releasing him.

The Wall Street Journal and the US government have denied the charges against him, and Senate leaders from both the Republican and Democratic parties have called for his release.