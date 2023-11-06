Evan Ellingson, former child star known for ‘CSI: Miami,’ dead at 35

Hollywood is mourning the loss of former child star Evan Ellingson.

The actor, who is known for his roles in “CSI: Miami” and “My Sister’s Keeper," was found dead at his residence in Fontana, California. He was 35 years old.

The San Bernardino coroner’s office confirmed to The Daily News that his body was discovered on Nov. 5 at 11:31 am, and the cause of death is still pending; a Monday autopsy was set.

Ellingson began his Hollywood career acting at 13 years old. One of his more memorable roles was as Cameron Diaz’ son in in the 2009 film “My Sister’s Keeper.” He also played Kyle Harmon in 18 episodes of “CSI: Miami” over the span of three seasons.

His other credits include “General Hospital,” “Titus,” “Bones” and “024.”

The actor’s dad told TMZ that Evan’s body was found at a sober living home and that Evan had struggled with addiction but was doing better recently.

While promoting CSI: Miami back in 2009, Ellingson shared his personal experience as a child actor.

“I never had the same experience with my friends. I never had more time with them. However, my childhood was a cool one. I was busy doing the things I love,” he told The Philippine Star.

“I had no regrets because I found my passion for acting early on.”

———