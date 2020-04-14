Evaluating Elma Electronic AG’s (VTX:ELMN) Investments In Its Business

Today we are going to look at Elma Electronic AG (VTX:ELMN) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Elma Electronic:

0.10 = CHF6.5m ÷ (CHF94m - CHF30m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019.)

Therefore, Elma Electronic has an ROCE of 10%.

Does Elma Electronic Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. We can see Elma Electronic's ROCE is around the 12% average reported by the Electronic industry. Independently of how Elma Electronic compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears decent, and the company may be worthy of closer investigation.

We can see that, Elma Electronic currently has an ROCE of 10% compared to its ROCE 3 years ago, which was 7.4%. This makes us think the business might be improving. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Elma Electronic's past growth compares to other companies.

SWX:ELMN Past Revenue and Net Income April 14th 2020

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. How cyclical is Elma Electronic? You can see for yourself by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Elma Electronic's Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Elma Electronic has current liabilities of CHF30m and total assets of CHF94m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 32% of its total assets. Elma Electronic has a middling amount of current liabilities, increasing its ROCE somewhat.

The Bottom Line On Elma Electronic's ROCE

Elma Electronic's ROCE does look good, but the level of current liabilities also contribute to that. Elma Electronic shapes up well under this analysis, but it is far from the only business delivering excellent numbers . You might also want to check this free collection of companies delivering excellent earnings growth.

