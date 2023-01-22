Evaluating the Chiefs’ performance vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: NFL playoffs report card

Chiefs’ fans’ worst fears were realized when Patrick Mahomes went down with an ankle injury in the second quarter of Saturday’s Divisional Round playoff game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

But then several good things happened: Backup quarterback Chad Henne engineered a 98-yard touchdown drive, Mahomes returned to the game in the second half and the Chiefs won 27-20.

With the victory, Kansas City is headed to the AFC Championship Game for the fifth straight season. Their opponent and site for the Sunday, Jan. 29 game will be determined by the outcome of Sunday afternoon’s Bills-Bengals Divisional Round game in Buffalo: a Cincy win would mean the Chiefs play host to the Bengals next weekend; a win by the Bills would send the Chiefs packing to a neutral-site conference title game in Atlanta.

KC STAR OF THE GAME

No matter who played quarterback, tight end Travis Kelce was a major part of the Chiefs’ game plan. He finished with 14 receptions for 98 yards and two touchdowns. The receptions were the most by Kelce in a game, playoffs or regular season. He set an NFL record for catches by a tight end in a playoff game, and he tied an NFL record for most receptions in a first half, with 10.

Next: There can’t be an AFC Championship Game without the Chiefs, or so it seems.

REPORT CARD

Passing offense A

Top grade for the courageous effort by both quarterbacks. The Mahomes injury in the second quarter threw the game’s outcome into question. Henne stabilized things with a remarkable 98-yard drive. The duo combined for three touchdown passes, including the two to Kelce. In the wet weather, short routes worked best, such as the one Marquez Valdes-Scantling ran on his 6-yard touchdown reception.

Rushing offense: B

Isiah Pacheco, Jerick McKinnon and the offensive line became a larger part of the game plan after Mahomes’ injury, and they delivered. Pacheco’s 39-yard bounce-outside run was the biggest play in the 98-yard touchdown drive in addition to being Pacheco’s longest carry this season.

Story continues

Kadarius Toney’s 14-yard run set up the Valdez-Scantilng score. The Chiefs would liked to have put the game on ice in by picking up some late first downs on the ground, but it didn’t happen. The Chiefs continue to have problems converting third-and-1 plays.

Passing defense: A

L’Jarius Sneed’s forced fumble and Jaylen Watson’s interception on successive Jags possessions in the fourth quarter were winning plays.

The Chiefs were minus-three in turnovers during their regular season meeting. This time, the Chiefs were plus-two. But how exactly did defensive end George Karlaftis wind up covering Christian Kirk? That’s what happened on the Jaguars’ first touchdown.

The Chiefs were fortunate Kirk, who had gotten behind the defense, could not haul in a deep pass from Trevor Lawrence in the second quarter. Lawrence was the hero in last week’s comeback victory over the Chargers, but he had an average performance in this one, with just 217 yards.

Rushing defense: B

Jacksonville running back Travis Etienne had been rolling entering the postseason. And he ran hard again Saturday, scoring a touchdown. But his 62-yard game did not do severe damage.

Special teams: B

“Playoffs Harrison Butker” is back. He boomed a pair of 50-yard field goals, much needed when this game looked like a toss-up. But a pair of low line-drive kickoffs led to long returns by Jacksonville. Return specialist Jamal Agnew was the Jaguars’ biggest threat. Toney recovered the Jags’ onside kick with 24 seconds remaining to seal the game.