Evacuations underway as swift wildfire burns in Hood, Erath counties in north Texas

Separate wildfires swept through grass in two North Texas counties on Sunday, and authorities ordered people in their path to evacuate.

In Erath and Hood counties, fire was burning over about 3,000 acres and was 5% contained, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. The fire erupted about 1:30 p.m. in the 13000 block of West Highway 377 in Hood County.

People north of Star Hollow Road to the city of Lipan were ordered to evacuate to the east or west, according to the Hood County Sheriff’s Office.

There are four emergency shelter locations in Granbury. They are at First Christian Church at 2109 West Highway 377; First United Methodist Church at 301 Loop 567; YMCA at 1475 James Rd.; and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 1226 Ross Lane.

Two firefighters were injured during the effort to tame the blaze at the Hood-Erath county line, KTVT-TV reported.

Another wildfire was burning in Montague County, according to the National Weather Service. The fire was along and just east of Lake Nocona.