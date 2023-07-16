Evacuations as Royal Albion Hotel burns near Brighton seafront

Firefighters battle a large fire at the Royal Albion Hotel on Saturday evening - Adam Gerrard/Daily Mirror

A fire broke out in a Brighton hotel near the seafront on Saturday evening, forcing evacuations in the surrounding area, as high winds and ‘‘significant smoke’’ hampered firefighters who arrived with 15 appliances.

People were urged to stay away from the area.

East Sussex fire and rescue service (ESFR) was called to the Royal Albion hotel on the seafront at 5.24pm, and later tweeted that “15 fire appliances, one high volume pump and three aerial ladder platforms [were] in attendance”.

People to be told to stay away from the area around the Old Steine thoroughfare in the city, with residents advised to keep windows closed as the smoke poured out of the third floor of the building.

The ESFR said nobody has been injured, but “difficult conditions” had prompted them to evacuate people from buildings near the Royal Albion Hotel.

The scene near the Royal Albion Hotel fire in Brighton - James D. Morgan/Getty Images Europe

A spokesman for the ESFR said of the emergency: “East Sussex fire and rescue service remains at the scene of a now 15-appliance fire in Brighton. An incident command centre has been set up at the scene.

“We are working with other emergency services and agencies including Sussex police, the Environment Agency and Water Board. Locals are being advised to avoid the area where possible.”

Sussex police said: “We are supporting the fire service at the Royal Albion hotel in Old Steine in Brighton. The Old Steine and part of Kings Road have been closed while the incident is ongoing. We are asking the public to please avoid the area.”

Brighton & Hove City Council has opened a rest centre to provide support for people evacuated from their homes.

People were advised to stay away from the area due to "significant smoke" which was being made worse by wind - Adam Gerrard/Daily Mirror

Councillor Bella Sankey, leader of the council, said: “These are very sad scenes in our city this evening.

“On behalf of the city council I want to give my thanks to the emergency services for attending the fire at the historic Royal Albion Hotel in the heart of our city.

“We urge everyone to continue following advice from emergency services and to please keep away from the area.”

There was no early report on the extent of damage.

The 219-bedroom regency-style hotel, which overlooks Brighton Pier, was built in 1826. It is run by Britannia Hotels.

Part of the building was Grade II*-listed by English Heritage and had a previous fire in November 1998.