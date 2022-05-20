Evacuations ordered in Yuba County as Golden Fire spreads and closes part of Highway 49

Strong winds on Friday were driving a wildfire in Yuba County that had already burned more than 12 acres and prompted the evacuation of residents in the Comptonville area.

The Golden Fire was moving at a moderate rate of spread, according to the Tahoe National Forest Service.

Yuba County officials said one area, Zone YUB-E012-A, east of Bullards Bar Reservoir had been ordered to evacuate immediately. Another area east of the reservoir, Zone YUB-E097, was under an evacuation advisory and residents there need to be prepared to evacuate at a moment’s notice. Areas north and east of those two zones continue to be under advisory.

An map of the wildfire evacuation zones is available online. More information about this incident can be found online on the Yuba County emergency information page.

Officials set up an evacuation center for displaced residents at the Alcouffe Center at 9185 Marysville Road in Oregon House. Camptonville school was being closed as a precautionary measure; parents can pick up students at the school.

Caltrans said the Golden Fire prompted a closure of Highway 49 between Marysville and Ridge roads in Yuba County. Drivers should use alternate routes.

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning that remains in effect through 8 p.m. Friday for strong wind that can fuel a fire. The warning was issued for a broad swath of the Central Valley from Redding to Modesto.