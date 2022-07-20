Evacuations ordered as fire spreads in Hood County

James Hartley
1 min read
File photo

Some Hood County residents are being ordered to evacuate after a grass fire has broken out in the area.f

Residents in the area of Hutchinson, Colelman Ranch Road, Rock Church Highway, Nocal Court in Tolar and anywhere where sirens are set off, according to the Hood County Twitter account.

Hood County Emergency Management could not immediately be reached for details on how large the fire is or how many people are under the evacuation order.

North Texas is facing a series of grass fires and wildfires Tuesday.

Around 12,000 acres of land has been burned in the Dempsey Fire in Palo Pinto County, in the area of Possum Kingdom Lake.

One in Erath County has led to voluntary evacuations as firefighters work to try to contain more than 6,000 acres of burned land while protecting a nuclear power plant.

Authorities battling another blaze in Fort Worth have not yet been able to measure the size of the fire because of heavily wooded terrain. According to their last update, authorities do not believe the fire threatens any buildings at this time.

No casualties have been reported in any of the fires, but homes and farmland have been destroyed.

