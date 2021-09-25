Evacuations ordered at another South Florida building. This time, bugs are the problem

Citing a Thursday engineer’s report that “described extensive termite damage” to four units at the Berkeley Diplomat, the city of Hallandale Beach ordered the residents of those units to evacuate by Sunday at 5 p.m.

The order for the co-op came down on Friday for unit Nos. 101, 102, 201 and 202.

“The report notes severe termite damage severely compromising load bearing walls and members, rendering the building not safe for occupancy,” the city’s announcement stated.

The city said Berkeley Diplomat Co-Op asked for an initial assessment of reported termite damage.

Before the residents can move back home, the Berkeley Diplomat’s association has to get a certification report from the engineer of record saying that the building is safe.

