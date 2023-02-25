Evacuation warning issued for Oceano residents living near Arroyo Grande Creek Levee

John Lynch
·1 min read

The San Luis Obispo County Office of Emergency Services issued an evacuation warning Friday afternoon for Oceano residents living near the Arroyo Grande Creek Levee.

All areas south of the Arroyo Grande Creek Channel for one mile and west of Highway 1 “should prepare for the possibility of flooding and evacuation,” Emergency Services said via Twitter.

Residents can find resources to prepare themselves for dangerous weather conditions on the Emergency Services website.

In a news release Thursday night, the county said the levee remains stable, but heavy rain could cause spillover or levee failure quickly “with little time for residents to be alerted.”

The same area saw significant flooding during the rainstorms in early January when a deluge of water topped the levee and spilled over into the surrounding farmland.

