Evacuation order issued as wildfire grows near Okanagan Falls, in B.C.'s southern Interior

An evacuation order has been issued for residents living near a quickly growing wildfire that broke out Tuesday afternoon north of Okanagan Falls in B.C.'s southern Interior.

Residents of the Heritage Hills area have been ordered to leave by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.

The wildfire was sparked about six kilometres north of Okanagan Falls, burning through about four hectares as of 4 p.m. PT.

The smoke was readily visible to nearby communities and air tankers were sent in to drop retardant on the flames.