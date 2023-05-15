Evacuation order issued for Hay River, N.W.T., as wildfire burns nearby

The town of Hay River, N.W.T., is under an evacuation order as a wildfire threatens the nearby Kátł'odeeche Fırst Natıon. (April Martel/Facebook Live - image credit)

An evacuation order has been issued for the entire community of Hay River, N.W.T., the town has said.

In a brief post on Facebook shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday, the town directed people to head to Yellowknife. Anyone who needs transportation can go to the Hay River Community Centre, the town said.

In a video on Facebook, Kátł'odeeche First Nation Chief April Martel — whose neighbouring community evacuated under threat of a wildfire this afternoon — said an out-of-control fire had jumped the Hay River.

More to come.