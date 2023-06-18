Donnie Creek Wildfire now the largest in B.C.'s history: Wildfire Service

The BC Wildfire Service says the Donnie Creek wildfire has grown into the largest blaze ever recorded in British Columbia.

The fire, which is burning south of Fort Nelson in northeastern B.C., is now estimated at more than 5,343 square kilometres in size.

It surpasses the Plateau fire that charred 5,210 square kilometres northwest of Williams Lake in 2017 and was previously considered the province's largest fire.

Marg Drysdal, a BC Wildfire Service information officer, says the fire remains out of control and crews are focused on protecting infrastructure and the Alaska Highway.

She says the service expects the fire will continue to grow throughout the summer and into fall.

It is one of about 80 fires burning across the province.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 18, 2023.

Brieanna Charlebois, The Canadian Press