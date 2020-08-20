Evacuation alert issued for wildfire burning along Lillooet Lake in Squamish-Lillooet Regional District

The Cataline Creek wildfire above Lillooet Lake in the Squamish-Lillooet Regional District has prompted an evacuation alert for some families.

Officials say the wildfire, combined with a rainy forecast that includes a chance of heavy downpours, has created conditions for debris flows down the McCullock Creek drainage area.

"Prepare now to leave quickly." - Squamish-Lillooet Regional District

While only some properties have been assessed as being at direct risk, because of the potential for the service road to be damaged, all properties have been placed under the alert.

The alert asks people to "prepare now to leave quickly."

What to do

The alert reminds residents to either evacuate immediately or remain indoors if heavy rain arrive and advises that the safest place inside is an upstairs floor on the downhill side of the house.

It warns people to not go near the creek or investigate loud sounds.

Other advice in the alert: