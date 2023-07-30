Evacuation alert issued for parts of southern British Columbia due to nearby wildfire

An evacuation alert has been issued by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen and the Town of Osoyoos in southern British Columbia due to a nearby wildfire.

The district says the alert means locals need to be prepared to evacuate if the Lone Pine Creek Wildfire becomes a threat.

The alert covers the area north of the Canada and U.S. border up to the intersection of Highway 97 and Highway 3, and west and north of Highway 3.

There are currently 363 active wildfires in British Columbia, with 11 new fires in the last 24 hours and 191 blazes have been classified as out of control.

There have been 1,517 wildfires in British Columbia this year, burning 15,397 square kilometres of trees, bush and grassland.

Earlier Saturday, RCMP said a firefighter died in northeastern British Columbia, marking the second such fatality in the province this month and the fourth in Canada during this year's record-breaking fire season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 30, 2023.

The Canadian Press