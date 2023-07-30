Evacuation alert issued for Osoyoos as growing wildfire crosses Canada-U.S. border

The Lone Pine Creek wildfire, the Canadian section of the Eagle Bluffs fire originating in Washington, is burning just five kilometres from Osoyoos on July 29, 2023, according to the B.C. Wildfire Service. (Helen Bobbitt - image credit)

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen and Town of Osoyoos issued an evacuation alert for 732 properties in response to an out-of-control fire that has reached over the U.S.-Canada border on Saturday afternoon.

The Lone Pine Creek fire — known as the Eagle Bluffs fire in the U.S. — is burning about five kilometres from the town of Osoyoos in B.C.'s southern interior.

The evacuation alert covers the area north of the border to the intersection of Highway 97 and Highway 3, as well as west and north along Highway 3.

The fire sent a growing plume of smoke that was visible over Osoyoos Lake on Saturday afternoon.

While B.C. Wildfire Service (BCWS) says the Lone Pine Creek fire is only 0.0009 hectares, the Washington State Department of Natural Resources (WSDNR) estimates the Eagle Bluffs fire is over 1,000 hectares.

On Saturday evening, BCWS confirmed the fire had crossed the U.S.-Canada border.

BCWS says they are in close communication with WSDNR fire services to collaborate on fires close to or in proximity of the U.S.-Canada border.

At this time, BCWS says a wildfire officer, structure protection specialist, helicopter and heavy equipment have been deployed to survey the wildfire.

An American air tanker scooped water on the United States end of Osoyoos Lake on July 29, 2023 as a wildfire originating in Washington state grew over the border, prompting an evacuation alert for the Town of Osoyoos and surround areas. (Helen Bobbitt)