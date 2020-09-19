Eva Nga: Agent comments on ex-Bidvest Wits striker's future amidst Kaizer Chiefs link

Former Bidvest Wits striker Bienvenu Eva Nga is most likely to remain in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) having been linked with Kaizer Chiefs.

The Cameroonian player is currently a free agent after Wits were recently sold to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila and the team will relocate to Limpopo ahead of the 2020/21 season.

Eva Nga joined the Clever Boys from Mozambican side Costa Do Sol midway through the recent 2019/20 season.

His agent Thomas Tloane has provided an update regarding the 27-year-old centre forward's future ahead of the new campaign.

“Wits gave Eva Nga a three-month package until December,” Tloane told Daily Sun.

“He was one of many players the club gave packages, those who had existing contracts with the club.”

Eva Nga caught the eye at the Clever Boys as he found the back of the net four times from 10 starts across all domestic competitions.

His solitary goal for Wits helped them defeat Chiefs 1-0 last month and it put a serious dent on Amakhosi's hopes of winning the PSL title and ultimately, Mamelodi Sundowns clinched the championship.

The much-travelled marksman's former coach at Wits, Gavin Hunt was appointed new Chiefs earlier this week.

Eva Nga has joined Thabang Monare, Sifiso Hlanti and Buhle Mkhwanazi on a list of former Wits players who have been linked with Amakhosi.

However, the Soweto giants have been banned from signing players by Fifa.

This is after Chiefs were found guilty of illegally signing and registering Andriamirado 'Dax' Andrianarimanana in 2018.

The matter was heard on September 9 and the Naturena-based giants are waiting for the outcome on whether their appeal has been successful.

Nevertheless, Tloane is hopeful that the former Leixoes SC player will remain in South Africa.

“There’s a huge possibility of Eva Nga remaining in the PSL. Since he’s here in South Africa, I’m the one who will be looking after his affairs,” Tloale said.

Evan Nga was snapped up by Wits after he helped Costa do Sol clinch the 2019 Mocambola title in November last year, scoring 24 goals in the process.