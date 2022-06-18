Eva Mendes shares verdict on partner Ryan Gosling as Ken in Barbie

Jacob Stolworthy
·1 min read

Eva Mendes has shared her verdict on Ryan Gosling as Ken in Barbie.

The actor will play the doll in a new film that’s being directed by Little Women’s Greta Gerwig.

He stars in the film alongside Margot Robbie, America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Saoirse Ronan and Will Ferrell.

Sex Education stars Emma Mackey and Ncuti Gatwa, who was recently announced as the new Doctor Who lead, will also appear in the film.

Earlier this week, a photo was released by Warner Bros showing Gosling in character as Ken.

In it, the La La Land star is sporting bleach blonde hair, a spray tan, and six-pack abs.

While his look in the film divided fans, one supporter came in the form of Mendes, who has been in a relationship with the actor after they met on the set of 2012 film The Place Beyond the Pines. They have two children together.

She wrote on Instagram: “So. F. Funny. So. F. Good. So F excited for you to see this…#Thatsmyken.”

Eva Mendes shared verdict on Ryan Gosling as ken in ‘Barbie’ on Instagram (Instageam)
Actor Rita Wilson, who is married to Tom Hanks, replied: “I mean…..I really cannot even….this is breaking the internet for sure.”

The photo comes nearly two months after Warner Bros released the first images of Robbie in costume as Barbie, which many praised as “perfect” casting.

Gosling will reportedly play one of several Kens in the film, with Shang Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings star Simu Liu portraying another.

Barbie is set to be released on 21 July 2023.

Mendes, whose most rceent film role was in Gosling’s 2014 directorial debut Lost River, recently explained why she has stayed away from the film industry.

