Eva Mendes Reveals Why Her and Ryan Gosling's Daughters Don't Have Access to the Internet

The actress is "taking it stage by stage" when it comes to her and Ryan Gosling’s daughters exploring the world wide web

Dave Allocca/Starpix/Shutterstock Eva Mendes, Ryan Gosling

Eva Mendes is sharing the rules of her household when it comes to her and Ryan Gosling's daughters' access to the internet.

On Thursday, Mendes, 49, uploaded a video on Instagram of herself shaking her head and fingers in disapproval. “When my kids ask me if they’re old enough to go on the internet, social media or anything requiring wifi 😂,” she quipped in the caption. The Hitch actress and Gosling, 42, have two children together: daughters Esmeralda Amada, 8, and Amada Lee, 7.

After sharing the post, Mendes took time to respond to social media users who weighed in on her parenting style. "I'm just sharing what I feel now, but I know it's gonna get harder as they get older,” the mother of two wrote regarding the topic.

"We are in the internet century so eventually everyone will need or want to access the internet sorry,” a commenter claimed. This prompted Mendes to add, "Yes true, but in my house, children do not have access to the internet. It's too dangerous. Just like drinking or voting or getting a driver's license (etc..) isn't allowed for children, the internet falls under that category for me. Especially social media."







The discussion continued, with one person asking the Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans star if she had an age in mind when her girls would be able to freely connect to the World Wide Web.

"Honestly I don't know, I'll have to see where it goes- for now, I'm observing them and keeping up with research about how social media can impact a child's brain. I'm taking it stage by stage,” Mendes confessed. She did note that Esmeralda and Amada aren’t completely without modern devices: "I let my kids use the iPad to make movies and watch films I've downloaded, but I don't have internet access on the iPad."

Atsushi Nishijima/Focus Features/Everett Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes in 'The Places Beyond the Pines'

Mendes and Gosling have been romantically linked for over a decade after the pair worked on The Place Beyond the Pines together in 2011. In the film, they played a couple raising a son. Their chemistry carried over to the real world because soon after the production wrapped, the two were photographed holding hands during a trip to Disneyland on Sept. 7, 2011.

They welcomed their first child in September 2014, and after managing to keep Mendes’ second pregnancy a secret, their second daughter was born on April 29, 2016.

"I wasn’t thinking about kids before I met her, but after I met Eva, I realized that I just didn’t want to have kids without her," Gosling told GQ in an interview earlier this year. The Notebook actor added, "And there were moments on The Place Beyond the Pines where we were pretending to be a family, and I didn’t really want it to be pretend anymore."

Eva Mendes shows off tattoo

Though the lovebirds notoriously live a pretty private life, in November 2022, Mendes posted an Instagram photo of a tattoo on her wrist hinting that the couple could, indeed, be married. The ink, which reads, "de Gosling” sent social media users in a frenzy after people noticed that in Hispanic culture, women use "de" or "of" with their husband's last name after marriage, indicating the marking could mean "Mrs. Gosling."

Days later, while casually speaking about charity work in Australia, Mendes referred to Gosling as her “husband” during an appearance on Channel Nine's Today. Whatever their titles may be, the two certainly support one another. While promoting his latest theatrical release Barbie, Gosling was asked what it means to have Mendes by his side. “It means everything. It means everything," the Crazy, Stupid, Love actor told Access Hollywood at the Greta Gerwig blockbuster’s Los Angeles premiere in July.



