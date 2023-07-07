Eva Mendes Reveals She's a 'Chauffeur' amid Her Kids' Busy Summer Plans: 'Bring Boredom Back'

The actress and Ryan Gosling share two daughters: Esmeralda and Amada

Tim Hunter / Newspix via Getty Actress Eva Mendes poses during a McHappy Day visit to Ronald McDonald House in Sydney.

Eva Mendes can relate to all parents out there.

The Fast Five actress posted an Instagram Story revealing she was expecting to have a boring summer, but instead, she's a "chauffeur" to her two girls, Amada Lee, 7, and Esmeralda Amada, 8, whom she shares with her husband Ryan Gosling.

"So this summer was supposed to be like an easy — I was like bring boredom back but you know things happen and like the kids want to do certain classes and things, so now I am just a chauffeur, like a water girl," Mendes, 49, said in the clip, which she also published on Threads. "It's hot, so you know, I just bring them water."

Mendes added she is also a "wiper downer."

"I wipe them down because they're all sweaty all over each other," Mendes said. "I just wanted to say that this summer of boredom that I had planned, turned."

Mendes and Gosling — who have been together since 2011 — first met while filming The Place Beyond the Pines. After playing a pretend family with Mendes in the 2012 film, Gosling, 42, realized he wanted to start a family with the actress.

"I wasn’t thinking about kids before I met her, but after I met Eva, I realized that I just didn’t want to have kids without her," The Notebook star told GQ in 2023, adding, "and there were moments on The Place Beyond the Pines where we were pretending to be a family, and I didn’t really want it to be pretend anymore."

Dave Allocca/Starpix/Shutterstock Eva Mendes, Ryan Gosling

Mendes felt the same way.

"I never wanted babies before until I fell in love with Ryan, and it kind of worked out to where I was 40 and having my first baby. I think I was 42 for the second one, so it worked out in that way that I had a career and then I change my focus to my family," Mendes said during a 2020 interview with Nova 96.9's Fitzy & Wippa.

Mendes is private about her two daughters and avoids posting pictures of their daily lives, she wrote on Instagram in 2020.

Still, the long-term partners have shared a few anecdotes about their kids over the years, like when Esmeralda and Amada picked up an "Aussie twang" after living there for a month and a half in 2022.

Read the original article on People.