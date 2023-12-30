Eva Mendes Quizzes Her Cuban Father on Modern English Phrases in Adorable Video

The actress' father has a particularly hilarious response to his daughter asking what "cringe" means

Eva Mendes is having a little holiday fun with her dad!

The actress, 49, shared an adorable video on Saturday showing her quizzing her Cuban father, Juan Carlos Mendez, on some modern lingo. In the clip, Juan Carlos is seated in an armchair in front of a Christmas tree while his famous daughter kneels in front of him, throwing out questions in Spanish (for which she provided the English translations in text captions over the video).

"What do you think it means if I say 'she ghosted me?' " she asks her dad to kick things off.

Juan Carlos doesn't need a moment to think before answering with certainty, "That she's bothering you."

Eva jokingly makes a sound indicating he's wrong. She then asks him what "thirst trap" means?

"Well, a man that drives a truck," he replies, using his hands to mimic someone holding a steering wheel. His daughter breaks out laughing at his completely off-the-mark answer, before hitting him with her next question: "What if someone says this is cringe? What is cringe?"

Juan Carlos' hilarious answer? "Sounds to me like shrimp."

Eva closes out the fun Q&A by asking her dad, "What if I say Christmas was epic?"

"That this was a wonderful Christmas," he answers, prompting Eva to cheer and clap at her dad's correct response before high-fiving him.

"Mi Papi Cubano 🇨🇺. This never gets old… 'Shrimp' has to be my favorite ! ♥️🎄♥️," she captioned the video.

Eva and her father appear to enjoy a playful relationship. On his 80th birthday last December, she lightheartedly teased him about his parenting in an Instagram tribute.

"Happy birthday Daddy 💕," she wrote at the time in Spanish, alongside a throwback black-and-white photo of the pair. "Thank you for your support, thank you for your love and also for my moon. And thank you for not f---ing me much 😂♥️."

Earlier this month, Eva shared another throwback photo — this one capturing her as a young girl standing in front of a Christmas tree while holding a baby doll — as she reflected on her childhood holiday celebrations with her family.

“Little me in the 80’s at Christmas. We were paycheck to paycheck — at best — but my Mami always went all out for me on Xmas morning,” she wrote in her caption, referring to her mother Eva Pere Suarez.

“My older siblings were also part of the magic. Since they were way beyond their Santa years then, when I look back now, I realize how they all did their part in making it magical for me. I'm so grateful," she continued.

Eva also took a moment to pay tribute to her late elder brother, Carlos Mendez, who died of cancer at the age of 53 in 2016.

“I miss my brother,” she wrote. “The last Christmas I had with him was a few years ago when he did something only a big brother could do. I’ll leave that sweet story for another post. Anyway, I saw this pic this morning and felt like sharing.”



