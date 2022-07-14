Eva Mendes Explains Why She Wants Her Kids To Be Bored This Summer

Eva Mendes is all about boredom this summer.

The actor, who shares daughters Esmeralda, 7, and Amada, 6, with fellow actor Ryan Gosling, spoke about why she’s intent on keeping things low-key for the couple’s two girls in the coming weeks.

The strategy appears to have stemmed from a packed schedule when Mendes and the kids traveled abroad to London, where Gosling was filming a movie.

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling attend

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling attend "The Place Beyond The Pines" premiere during the 2012 Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 7, 2012. (Photo: Sonia Recchia via Getty Images)

“When we were in London, we went from musical to musical, taking advantage of being back in the theater, we went to all kinds of museums, we went to Windsor Castle — I had a ton of field trips planned for them, which we did,” the “Hitch” actor explained in a new interview with Byrdie, published on Wednesday.

“And now I feel like it’s time to bring boredom back. I’m bringing boredom back, especially for kids, but for myself as well,” she explained. “I really feel like when we’re bored — not stimulated by a phone, or an iPad, or computer or television — that’s when ideas come in.”

Mendes added, “Sometimes it’s fun, sometimes it’s dangerous, and sometimes it’s enlightening. I really want it to be the summer of boredom.”

The “Training Day” actor clearly gets a kick out of motherhood and recently told Hoda Kotb during a “Today” show appearance in May that she’s “obsessed” with raising her two girls.

Mendes arrives on the red carpet of the Los Angeles premiere of

Mendes arrives on the red carpet of the Los Angeles premiere of "The Spirit" on December 17, 2008, in Hollywood, California. (Photo: Lester Cohen via Getty Images)

“I’m an actress, I’ve designed clothes, I’ve done a number of different things. But this is the most creative thing, is to create life with them,” Mendes said.

“My mom was able to be there for me at home until I was about 8 or 9 and those memories for me, that just formed who I was, those years with her,” the actor, who took a break from her own career to raise her kids, said.

Story continues

“And so I just felt lucky enough, I’m like, ‘Damn, I really want this time with them,’” she added. “And then now, you know, I’m obsessed.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...