Eva Mendes Explains Why She Wants Her Kids To Be Bored This Summer

Carly Ledbetter
·2 min read

Eva Mendes is all about boredom this summer.

The actor, who shares daughters Esmeralda, 7, and Amada, 6, with fellow actor Ryan Gosling, spoke about why she’s intent on keeping things low-key for the couple’s two girls in the coming weeks.

The strategy appears to have stemmed from a packed schedule when Mendes and the kids traveled abroad to London, where Gosling was filming a movie.

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling attend
Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling attend

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling attend "The Place Beyond The Pines" premiere during the 2012 Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 7, 2012. (Photo: Sonia Recchia via Getty Images)

“When we were in London, we went from musical to musical, taking advantage of being back in the theater, we went to all kinds of museums, we went to Windsor Castle — I had a ton of field trips planned for them, which we did,” the “Hitch” actor explained in a new interview with Byrdie, published on Wednesday.

“And now I feel like it’s time to bring boredom back. I’m bringing boredom back, especially for kids, but for myself as well,” she explained. “I really feel like when we’re bored — not stimulated by a phone, or an iPad, or computer or television — that’s when ideas come in.”

Mendes added, “Sometimes it’s fun, sometimes it’s dangerous, and sometimes it’s enlightening. I really want it to be the summer of boredom.”

The “Training Day” actor clearly gets a kick out of motherhood and recently told Hoda Kotb during a “Today” show appearance in May that she’s “obsessed” with raising her two girls.

Mendes arrives on the red carpet of the Los Angeles premiere of
Mendes arrives on the red carpet of the Los Angeles premiere of

Mendes arrives on the red carpet of the Los Angeles premiere of "The Spirit" on December 17, 2008, in Hollywood, California. (Photo: Lester Cohen via Getty Images)

“I’m an actress, I’ve designed clothes, I’ve done a number of different things. But this is the most creative thing, is to create life with them,” Mendes said.

“My mom was able to be there for me at home until I was about 8 or 9 and those memories for me, that just formed who I was, those years with her,” the actor, who took a break from her own career to raise her kids, said.

“And so I just felt lucky enough, I’m like, ‘Damn, I really want this time with them,’” she added. “And then now, you know, I’m obsessed.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Kris Jenner Brings Her ‘Momager’ Skills to MasterClass

    All the secrets to success (or a lot of money and fame) are potentially waiting behind the doors of Kris Jenner’s new MasterClass, which drops Thursday on the e-learning platform. In “Kris Jenner: The Power of Personal Branding,” the Kardashian matriarch shares her key steps to creating and maintaining a personal brand, in which she […]

  • Uvalde shooting: Families express anger at leaked video of school attack

    Footage from the shooting, published by a local newspaper, shows police waiting to confront the gunman.

  • Ryan Gosling has always been the ultimate internet boyfriend

    LET’S UNPACK THAT: The Canadian star of ‘Drive’, ‘The Gray Man’ and the forthcoming ‘Barbie’ has mirrored – and maybe predicted – cultural, societal and digital trends for much of his fame. Eloise Hendy asks what it is about the dancing, mumbling, swooning actor that makes him so damn powerful

  • Ethereum’s Shadow Fork 9 Goes Live in Lead-up to the Merge

    Developers are focused on testing the integration of the MEV boost feature that will be part of the proof-of-stake validator incentives.

  • Selling Sunset Star Heather Rae El Moussa Is Pregnant

    She and Tarek El Moussa are expecting their first child together.

  • Just In: 'Dancing With the Stars' Will No Longer Be on ABC

    Here is all the information you need to know about 'Dancing With the Stars' season 31, including cast info, judges, hosting news, and more. It will air in the fall of 2022 on ABC.

  • Rowan Atkinson explains why he ‘can’t stand watching’ Line of Duty

    Atkinson said he watched the first series of BBC’s police drama

  • Anthony Anderson Jokes About black-ish Emmys Snub: 'At Least I'll Always Have My Oscar for Kangaroo Jack '

    While guest-hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live, the star joked about his hit show coming up short in the 2022 Emmy nominations

  • Oregon tight end Spencer Webb dies in cliff-diving accident at age of 22

    Spencer Webb, who was entering his fifth season at Oregon, died Wednesday afternoon in a cliff-diving accident.

  • Hello, Patrice? New Bruins coach already making right calls

    BOSTON (AP) — Jim Montgomery has a lot of work to do to prepare for his first season as the Boston Bruins' head coach. He knew just where to start: by reaching out to captain Patrice Bergeron to make sure the five-time Selke Award winner will be back in a Bruins uniform for a 19th season. “That was my first phone call,” Montgomery said on Monday at a news conference to meet the local media 10 days after he was hired to replace Bruce Cassidy. “I don’t have to go into the locker room very much if

  • Ahmed Hill leads Nighthawks past Alliance to snap 5-game losing skid

    Ahmed Hill scored 26 points and helped the Guelph Nighthawks end a five-game losing streak with a 96-80 victory over the Montreal Alliance on Wednesday. Five players reached double digits in scoring for Guelph (7-8), including Stefan Smith, who had 11 points off the bench and secured the win with a three-pointer in the Elam Ending. "We just wanted to get back on track," Hill said after the game. "It's about being us. I think today we came out with energy, we defended, rebounded and ran. "Today w

  • Montreal Canadiens re-sign forward Mchael Pezzetta, defenceman Corey Schueneman

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens signed a pair of depth players Monday. The club announced forward Michael Pezzetta has inked a one-year contract, while defenceman Corey Schueneman agreed to the same term on two-way deal. Pezzetta will earn $US750,000 in 2022-23, while Schueneman is also set to make $750,000, including $350,000 guaranteed, in the NHL level next season, and $275,000 in the American Hockey League. Pezzetta played 51 games for the Canadiens in 2021-22, registering five goals and 1

  • NHL free agents who can shake up the offseason

    Several big names are already off the board but there are still a number of intriguing players hitting the market this week.

  • Growlers win 2nd game in franchise history in thriller against Rattlers

    The 2022 CEBL season may not be the perfect inaugural campaign for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they picked up their second win in franchise history with a 93-91 victory over the Saskatchewan Rattlers on Saturday at Memorial University. Brandon Sampson scored the Elam Ending layup to end the back-and-forth affair, as the CEBL's third-leading point scorer continued his excellent form by leading his team with 22 points while also picking up four rebounds. Terry Thomas also had a strong performan

  • Report: Johnny Gaudreau has 'massive offer' on the table from Flames

    Johnny Gaudreau is about to become an extremely rich man, regardless of where he chooses to sign.

  • CFL hits Roughriders' Marino with several suspensions

    TORONTO — Defensive lineman Garrett Marino of the Saskatchewan Roughriders has been hit hard with three separate suspensions from the Canadian Football League, along with a stern message from commissioner Randy Ambrosie. The incidents took place last Friday during the Roughriders' 28-13 victory over the Ottawa Redblacks. The suspensions are the most severe discipline ever imposed by the CFL for in-game behaviour. “This behaviour has no place in our league,” Ambrosie said in a written statement o

  • Hamilton Tiger-Cats sign veteran punter Jon Ryan

    HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats signed Canadian punter Jon Ryan and American kicker Seth Small on Sunday. Ryan, a 40-year-old Regina native, spent the last two seasons with the Saskatchewan Roughriders following a 12-year NFL career with the Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks. Ryan spent 10 seasons with the Seahawks, winning a Super Bowl title in 2014. He suited up for 28 games in his two seasons with the Roughriders and averaged 48.1 yards per punt. Small, 22, attended training camp with

  • Hurricanes add Burns from Sharks, Pacioretty from Knights

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes are betting that trading for veteran defenseman Brent Burns will help a regular playoff team make an even deeper postseason push. Getting another scoring option in winger Max Pacioretty essentially for free won’t hurt, either. The Hurricanes acquired the 2017 Norris Trophy winner in Burns from San Jose on Wednesday as the NHL opened its free-agency period. Later in the day, Carolina acquired Pacioretty from Vegas for future considerations as the Knigh

  • Former NHLer Andrew Ference shares crazy story from his time with Oilers

    Former Edmonton Oilers captain Andrew Ference was best known as a fiery character in his playing days, and this story from 2014 is another glaring example.

  • Blue Jays' Guerrero has throw break mitt, M's win 8th in row

    SEATTLE (AP) — Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had a throw bust through the webbing of his glove and the Seattle Mariners took advantage for their eighth straight win, beating Toronto 6-5 Sunday on two home runs by Carlos Santana. “Baseball can be cruel sometimes when things aren’t going right,” Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo said. A day after Santana hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning for a 2-1 win, he connected for a go-ahead, two-run drive in the eighth. The Mariners are