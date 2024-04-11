Eva Mendes' Brother Carlo Mendez Says She and Ryan Gosling Are 'Amazing Parents'

The actress' younger brother provided some insight into the couple's parenting style

Carlo Mendez/Instagram Eva Mendes and Carlo Mendez

Eva Mendes' younger brother Carlo Mendez shares some insight into his sister and her longtime partner, Ryan Gosling, as parents.

Mendez, 46, shared with E! News that Mendes, 50, and Gosling, 43, are “amazing parents” to their two daughters, Esmeralda, 9, and Amada, 7.

"They really talk to the girls,” Mendez said. “The way they ask them questions—I've seen it—they're like, 'What do you think of this? What do you think of that?' They are awesome."

Paul Archuleta/Getty Carlo Mendez on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.

While Mendez commends his sister and Gosling for their parenting skills, he admits that he's realized “that having kids is a lot.”

"If it happens, it happens. But I'm not looking forward to it right now,” added the Demise actor. "Robert De Niro and Al Pacino became dads at 80, so I got time. I have to make my career happen first, then I can have time."

More recently, the actress shared during her March 26 appearance on the Today show that it was a “no-brainer" decision to take a break from Hollywood to spend time with her daughters.

"I'm so lucky if I could have this time with my children,” said Mendes. She continued to explain that while she still works, she prefers not to act because "acting takes you on location,” adding, “It takes you away."

The Training Day actress also explained how she decided to take a break while Gosling kept working in the industry.

"It was almost just like a non-verbal agreement that it was like, 'Ok, he's going to work and I'm going to work. I'm just going to work here,' " she explained. "He went and he did his job. He just happens to be really good at his job. And he did it and he came home."

Dave Allocca/Starpix/Shutterstock Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling on March 28, 2013 in New York.

While Gosling is a three-time Academy Award nominee, he shared that Mendes and their daughters helped him prepare for his appearance at the most recent ceremony.

The Barbie actor exclusively told PEOPLE at the world premiere of The Fall Guy at SXSW that Mendes and his daughters gave him some tips before his 2024 Oscars performance of "I'm Just Ken.”

"It was great," the dad of two told PEOPLE. "It was so fun because they came to the dress rehearsal the day before and so they were in the front row."



Sonia Recchia/Getty Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling on September 7, 2012 in Toronto, Canada.

"They gave me some tips and some notes, all great notes," he revealed. "They are such a huge part of this for me...it was my girl's interest in Barbie and disinterest in Ken that got me into this in the first place. It was beautiful to have them there at the end."



Read the original article on People.