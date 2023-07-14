Eva Longoria's Yellow Sequined Gown Is the Perfect Summer Party Look

Eva Longoria knows how to bring the glamour.

The actor stepped out for a dinner date in a dazzling, vibrant look that is perfect for summer: a lemon-yellow gown entirely covered in sequins. The dress featured a plunging neckline adorned with a sheer panel. Longoria paired it simply with silver jewelry, a pointy chrome pink manicure.

She shared a photo of the look on Instagram today. In the snap, she is seen sipping on a clear drink at a restaurant while wearing bronzy makeup and a sleek straight hairdo. "

"I promise it’s water!!😂" she wrote in the caption.

Longoria regularly shows off her luxe style—often consisting of minidresses, sparkles, and sheer moments—on Instagram. Last month, the actor and Flamin’ Hot director stepped out in a slinky lavender minidress. The asymmetrical piece featured a high leg slit and circular waist cutout on one side, as well as ruched details and a string tie on one shoulder. Longoria styled it elegantly, with clear heels with beige soles, a gold ring, and a Hailey Bieber–esque glazed-doughnut manicure. Her hair was styled in silky waves and she wore rosy makeup.

And to attend the Latino International Film Festival weeks earlier, she wore a dramatic black shirt dress that featured long sleeves and a high leg slit on one side. The dress' long train fell down to the red carpet. Longoria paired it simply with black platform sandals. She additionally accessorized with large diamond drop earrings and silver rings.

