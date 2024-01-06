Eva Longoria Wears Fake Bangs at L.A. Event: 'It's Awards Season — People Are Stepping It Up' (Exclusive)

“It's a wig,” the actress told PEOPLE exclusively at an event celebrating Latino creatives in film and television

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

Eva Longoria is changing up her look for the new year.

The Desperate Housewives alum, 48, attended the La Cena Los Angeles event celebrating Latino creatives in film and television in Hollywood on Friday night, sporting a completely new hairstyle.

Longoria, who was photographed with a wet hair look that included bangs, revealed that she didn’t even have to cut her hair to achieve the style.

“It's a wig,” the actress told PEOPLE exclusively at the event. “It's not even my hair, but isn't it great?”

“Isn't that crazy?” she continued. “Let me tell you, it's award season — people are stepping it up.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Eva Longoria attends La Cena Los Angeles at NeueHouse Hollywood on January 05, 2024 in Hollywood, California.

Related: Eva Longoria Shares Cuddly Moment with Son Santiago: 'Stuck Here Under This Pile of Pure Love'

Longoria also noted that when she first saw the completed look, she thought it was similar to that of Jennifer Beals' in Flashdance.

“I wasn't going for it, but that's what turned out,” she admitted.

The actress' hairstyle complimented her overall appearance for the event, as she wore a black one-shoulder ankle-length dress that featured a slit to show off her toned legs.

She wore very minimalistic jewelry, with three diamond rings placed on her left and right hands. Longoria completed her look with black heels.

Related: Eva Longoria Credits Jennifer Lopez for Breaking Through Doors in Hollywood: 'She Kicked Them Down'

The Flamin' Hot director raved to PEOPLE about just how “fun” the event was and what it meant to have several Latinos in the film community gathering together.

“We all don't get to work together that much,” Longoria said. “We're always like the one Latino in a movie, so to be here together ... it just means a lot to have a night like tonight during this season when everybody's being celebrated, we feel like we should be celebrated too. We should celebrate each other.”

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.