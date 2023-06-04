Eva Longoria Says She “Would Be The First To Sign Up” For ‘Desperate Housewives’ Reboot & Why She Doesn’t Think It’ll Happen

Eva Longoria broke out as Gabrielle Solis in the dramedy series Desperate Housewives. More than a decade since the show ended its eight-season run, Longoria is imagining what her character would be doing and opens up about whether she would return for a reboot.

“She’d be an influencer for sure,” Longoria said about Gabby’s whereabouts now during an interview on Access Hollywood while promoting her feature directorial debut Flamin’ Hot. “She’d be like a social media mogul.”

Longoria said that she “would be the first to sign up for a reboot” adding, “I miss Gabby so much. I miss being Gabby Solis.”

However, the Telenovela alum said that she doesn’t think series creator Marc Cherry would be interested in revisiting Wisteria Lane.

“I’ve talked to him several times,” she said. “He feels like there’s no why now? For the sake of a reboot, he wouldn’t do it. he feels like, ‘What do I have to say with these characters that we haven’t already fully mined?'”

Longoria noted that the television landscape has changed since Desperate Housewives first premiered in 2004 when the series orders were heftier.

“I come from the generation of 24 episodes a year for a decade of our lives. There’s no more six-episode per season stuff that there is now,” she explained. “This was 24 episodes a year, we fully mined those characters. There was nobody on the street that was left to sleep with. I slept with everybody. I was like, ‘Uh, what do we do now?'”

She continued, “Twenty years ago we were saying something about ageism and saying something about being a housewife, and it was shocking. There’s a lot of things we said and did that was groundbreaking, and I don’t think it is now. Now it’s like the norm.”

Watch Longoria’s interview in full in the video posted below.

