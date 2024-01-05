Eva Longoria Paired Her Floor-Sweeping Sheer Gown With a Super-Long Ponytail

And she revealed that she has a lifetime supply of Flamin' Hot Cheetos.

The stars came out last night in Palm Springs, a place that's just far enough away from the glare of Los Angeles to be considered a getaway for A-listers. But, instead of soaking up the sunshine, Hollywood's brightest were hard at work at the Palm Springs International Film Festival, where Eva Longoria arrived wearing a floor-length sheer gown — and added a waist-skimming ponytail for more drama.

For the event's opening night festivities, Longoria wore a sleeveless, turtleneck dress from Ashi Studio's Fall-Winter 2023 couture collection that featured textured sheer fabric that allowed her tan-colored bodysuit to show through. The gown was reminiscent of cobwebs or gauze and skimmed her body before flaring out to a subtle mermaid hem. She finished the look with tall metallic platform sandals and super-glam full lashes. Of course, there was a major moment for her scene-stealing ponytail, which was super-sleek and placed high up on her head before cascading down her back.

After last year's Flamin' Hot cemented Longoria as a director, she told Entertainment Tonight that the film earned her another, more unexpected, perk: a "lifetime supply" of the fiery snacks.



"I got my lifetime supply," she said. "I always tell Frito Lay, you may make Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, but we own, the Latinos own Flamin’ Hot Cheetos."

And while she'll always have Cheetos as her go-to snack, one of Longoria's New Year's resolutions was to switch things up in other areas, namely appetizers. She explained that she's trying something new every time she eats out, which seems like a resolution all of us can keep up with.

"Always order a new appetizer. If I go out to eat, I cannot or I'm not allowed to order the same appetizer," she explained. "You gotta try something new. My New Year's resolution is all about eating and drinking."

