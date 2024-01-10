Eva Longoria Looked Like an Actual Award Statuette in Her Slinky Gold Gown

Can I hear a little commotion for the dress?

Between the Golden Globes and the marathon lead-up to the Oscars to close out awards season, the stars are set to shimmer and shine all day, every day — and we're here for the couture eye candy. Last night at the 2024 Governors Awards, which is a special ceremony where the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences hands out special honorary awards to its best and brightest, Eva Longoria arrived looking like a spotlight-stealing trophy herself. For the night, Longoria opted for a shimmering, slinky Sophie Couture design that was entirely covered in Swarovski crystals.

The sparkling gold column gown had a halter neckline embellished with larger white crystals for a faux necklace and the back featured a long, narrow strip down the middle. Longoria pulled her hair back and had two long braids cascading down her back. The finishing touches to her look included diamond earrings and coordinating diamond rings.

Longoria is having fun with her look this season, especially after she wore a wig with bangs recently.



“It's a wig,” she told People of the transformation at the La Cena Los Angeles event, which celebrated Latinx creatives in film and television. “It's not even my hair, but isn't it great? Isn't that crazy? Let me tell you, it's award season — people are stepping it up." For that event, she opted for a loose, asymmetric gown that she said was a throwback to Flashdance.

“I wasn't going for it, but that's what turned out,” she shared.

Longoria also spoke about being able to come together with fellow Latinos to celebrate their work. It's rare for her, she noted, because even now, with all the progress that she's seen, it's not often that there is more than one or two people of Latinx actors and crew members working together.

“We all don't get to work together that much,” Longoria said. “We're always like the one Latino in a movie, so to be here together ... it just means a lot to have a night like tonight during this season when everybody's being celebrated, we feel like we should be celebrated, too. We should celebrate each other.”

